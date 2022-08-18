Penn-Trafford’s Nick Turowski commits to WVU, looks to defend WPIAL championship

Wednesday, August 17, 2022 | 6:53 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Penn Trafford’s Nick Turowski hits his tee shot on No. 17 during the 2021 WPIAL Class 3A boys golf championship at Nemacolin Country Club. Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford’s Nick Turowski Previous Next

Penn-Trafford junior Nick Turowski will be attempting to do something that has only been done eight times in 85 years of the WPIAL Class 3A golf championship: go back to back.

In fact, the last time someone won consecutive titles was by Pine-Richland’s Mike Van Sickle in 2003-2004.

Other notable consecutive champions include Latrobe’s Arnold Palmer, Fox Chapel’s Frank Fuhrer III (three-time winner), Brentwood’s Ron Schwarzel (three-time winner) and Knoch’s Jeff Dickson.

Turowski isn’t the only returning champion. South Fayette senior Marissa Malosh (Class 3A girls) and Quaker Valley senior Eva Bulger (Class 2A girls) are looking to repeat. Bulger would like to join Hopewell grad Jodi Figley (Class 3A) as the only four-time champion. Figley won in 1983-1986.

While the winners could be the same, this year’s championship will be different. It will be held over two days a week apart.

“I’m really excited about the change,” Turowski said. “I think playing two rounds kind of shows you who the best players are. Anyone can go out there in 18 holes, make a lot of putts and have a great day.”

The first round of the Class 3A tournament will be held at Champion Lakes Golf Course on Sept. 27. Those scores will transfer to the final round Oct. 6 at Allegheny Country Club.

Turowski said he’s not concerned about playing different courses.

“I feel my game travels really well,” Turowski said. “I saw that the final round is at Allegheny. I never played there before, but (Hannastown Golf Club member) Kevin Fajt told me you can take it deep on the front nine and keep it there on the back nine. I’m going to keep that information in the back of my head. I’m really looking forward to trying to defend my title.”

Turowski breezed to his first title by shooting a 72 at Nemacolin Country Club for a four-shot win.

“I believe there will be a little pressure on me, but I feel since I won last year, I put myself in that position to where I have that opportunity to win two years in a row,” Turowski said. “I see it as I gave myself that opportunity versus added pressure.”

He’s also had a rewarding summer and recently announced he has committed to play for West Virginia University.

Turowski picked WVU after talking to former Mountaineer player and Hannastown member Mark Goetz. Turowski is also a Hannastown member.

“Mark helped me out, getting an in at WVU,” Turowski said. “But the team that we have coming in in 2023 and my class in 2024 is going to be really, really good. I really hope I can help grow the golf program.

“I was talking to another 2024 recruit and I definitely think the upcoming class is going to build WVU up the rankings.”

Turowski said he had a very good summer playing in a lot of high-level tournaments.

“I feel I’m a lot better player,” he said. “I finished second in the Pennsylvania Junior. That was a big confidence builder.

“I’m excited that the high school season is starting. It’s my favorite time of the year. I’m definitely looking to defend my title and hopefully win a state championship.”

Turowski also hopes to lead his team to another section title and a trip to the WPIAL team championship.

He said he believes that can be reality.

Turowski also hopes to lead his team to another section title and a trip to the WPIAL team championship.

He said he believes that can be reality.