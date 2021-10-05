Penn-Trafford’s Nick Turowski wins duel to claim WPIAL Class 3A golf title

Tuesday, October 5, 2021 | 7:26 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford’s Nick Turowski hits his tee shot on Hole 17 during the WPIAL Class 3A boys golf championship on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at Nemacolin Country Club. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford’s Nick Turowski holds the flag after carding a birdie on Hole 15, as Central Catholic’s Rocco Salvitti lines up his putt during the WPIAL Class 3A boys golf championship on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at Nemacolin Country Club. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford’s Nick Turowski watches his tee shot on Hole 11 during the WPIAL Class 3A boys golf championship on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at Nemacolin Country Club. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford’s Nick Turowski smiles after finishing his round during the WPIAL Class 3A boys golf championship on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at Nemacolin Country Club. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Central Catholic’s Rocco Salvitti hits his fairway shot on Hole 10 during the WPIAL Class 3A boys golf championship on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at Nemacolin Country Club. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Central Catholic’s Rocco Salvitti hits out of a bunker on Hole 15 during the WPIAL Class 3A boys golf championship on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at Nemacolin Country Club. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford’s Nick Turowski hits his fairway shot on Hole 10 during the WPIAL Class 3A boys golf championship on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at Nemacolin Country Club. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford’s Nick Turowski watches his tee shot on Hole 17 during the WPIAL Class 3A boys golf championship on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at Nemacolin Country Club. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Fox Chapel’s Eli Yofan watches his tee shot on Hole 17 during the WPIAL Class 3A boys golf championship on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at Nemacolin Country Club. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Peters Twp.’s Kyle McClintock lines up his putt on Hole 18 during the WPIAL Class 3A boys golf championship on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at Nemacolin Country Club. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mars’ Blake Bertolo chips onto the green on Hole 18 during the WPIAL Class 3A boys golf championship on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at Nemacolin Country Club. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford’s Nick Turowski smiles after finishing his round during the WPIAL Class 3A boys golf championship on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at Nemacolin Country Club. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Fox Chapel’s Eli Yofan watches his tee shot on Hole 17 during the WPIAL Class 3A boys golf championship on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at Nemacolin Country Club. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Belle Vernon’s Tyler Mocello lines up his putt on Hole 18 during the WPIAL Class 3A boys golf championship on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at Nemacolin Country Club. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Belle Vernon’s Patrick Bush hits his tee shot on Hole 17 during the WPIAL Class 3A boys golf championship on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at Nemacolin Country Club. Previous Next

The WPIAL Class 3A golf championship was shaping up for a great finish Tuesday at Nemacolin Country Club in Beallsville.

Penn-Trafford sophomore Nick Turowski and Central Catholic’s Rocco Salvitti were tied heading to No. 15, two shots up on the field.

They were batting head-to-head along with Shady Side Academy’s Wes Warden as they hit their tee shots on No. 15.

That’s when the match turned. Turowski was able to sink a 25-foot birdie putt while Salvitti managed a bogey from the greenside sand trap, leaving Turowski up two with three holes left.

A par by Turowski on No. 16 and yet another bogey by Salvitti pretty much sealed the title.

Turowski finished the 18-hole round by shooting an even-par 70, four shots better than Fox Chapel senior Eli Yofan and Peters Township senior Kyle McClintock, who each finished with a 4-over 74.

Salvitti ended up tied for fourth with Mars junior Blake Bertolo and Mt. Lebanon senior Zach Dyke, who each shot a 5-over 75.

They were among 14 golfers to qualify for the PIAA individual championship on Oct. 18-19 at Heritage Hills Golf Resort in York. The others to advance were Central Catholic junior Aiden Burchanti (76), South Fayette senior James Cavark (76), Central Catholic senior Carter Pitcairn (77), Belle Vernon senior Tyler Mocello (77), Franklin Regional seniors Jeff Anderchak (77) and Zach Abdallah (77), Franklin Regional junior Nolan Shilling (77) and Butler sophomore Wyatt Kos (78).

“I knew that Nick wasn’t going to bogey Nos. 17 and 18,” Salvitti said. “I needed to chip in for birdie on No. 16 to have a chance.”

Turowski said he didn’t realize how well he played on the back nine until we was in the scoring tent. He shot a 2-over 38 on the front nine and a 2-under 32 on the back.

“I just tried to give 100% on every shot,” Turowski said, relaxing in a rocking chair near the clubhouse. “This is really big for me. Winning WPIALs is really big, but the job isn’t finished. I still have states. Hopefully I can play well there.”

Things didn’t start well for Turowski as he bogeyed his first hole. But he immediately bounced back to birdie No. 2 and its tricky greens.

“They were a lot like Hannastown,” said Turowski, who is a member at the Greensburg course. “The greens are crazy, very fast and very undulating. If you know the course, it’s a big benefit. I got the speed down and felt it all day.

“I always felt after you make a bogey, try to make two birdies and get it back. I bogeyed one, birdied two and almost drove No. 3. I stuck to my game plan all day and got the job done.”

Turowski finished with three birdies during his round. The three bogeys came on the front nine.

Salvitti, who qualified for the PIAA tournament for the third consecutive season, said winning the WPIAL would have been nice, but his focus is being a state champion.

“I caught a bad lie on No. 15,” Salvitti said. “My tee shot landed near a root, and I wasn’t able to reach the green. This would have been a great tournament to win, but at the end of the day, the top 14 qualify for states. I’m hoping my experience helps me there.”

Turowski became the first Penn-Trafford golfer to win a WPIAL title. Now his eye is on the next prize.

“I’m definitely excited to win. It’s cool to get the first one at Penn-Trafford,” Turowski said. “I hope I can do it again next year.”

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer.