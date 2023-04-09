Penn-Trafford’s Schall, Tarabrella nominated for county scholar/athlete award

By:

Sunday, April 9, 2023 | 11:01 AM

Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford senior Kate Schall plays the ball against North Allegheny in the 2022 WPIAL Class 4A semifinals. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford’s Daniel Tarabrella celebrates after defeating Imhotep Charter in overtime in the 2021 PIAA Class 5A championship game. Previous Next

One of the rights of spring is the annual Westmoreland County Scholar/Athlete Awards dinner.

It’s where two high school students from each of the 18 county high schools gather, and one male and one female win the Excellence Award.

The banquet will be held April 18 at Ferrante’s Lakeview and will be sponsored for the first time by Judge Michael Stewart.

This year’s nominees from Penn-Trafford are seniors Kate Schall and Daniel Tarabrella.

Both are two-sport athletes and excellent students.

Schall played volleyball and runs track. She ranks 54th in her class of 319 with a 4.2 grade-point average.

She is the daughter of Jim and Nancy Schall.

Schall is involved in numerous activities, including Student Union secretary, Community Action Program member, Active Minds member, Students Against Destructive Decisions member and a Younglife participant. She is a National Honor Society member.

She plans to attend Penn State.

Schall participated in sports all four years at Penn-Trafford. She earned first team all-Section 3-4A honors and all-WPIAL and all-state honors in volleyball. She was a team captain in both sports.

On the track, Schall placed third in the 400-meter dash in the WPIAL in 2022 and qualified for the PIAA championship, where she placed 15th. She also set a school record in the event.

She also was the top point scorer on the team.

Tarabrella is a standout football and volleyball player.

He helped the Warriors capture their first WPIAL and PIAA 5A football titles as a junior. The inside linebacker was the team’s leading tackler both his junior and senior seasons. He was also the leading receiver with 40 catches for 659 yards.

He was a first team all-conference pick his junior and senior seasons and a Tribune-Review Terrific 25 player both seasons.

He’s a setter on the volleyball team and a team captain in both sports. He was a first team all-section volleyball player.

He will attend Duquesne University.

He ranked 73th of 319 with a GPA of 4.1.

Tarabrella, the son of Cris and Dan Tarabrella, was President of the Community Action Program, a school nurse assistant, a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, a member of the Sportsman’s Association of Greensburg and is a cross bearer and altar server at St. Barbara Church.

His academic honors include President of the National Honor Society, the Noble Warrior Award and high academic honors in grades nine through 12.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Penn-Trafford