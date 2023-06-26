Penn-Trafford’s Tomosovich chooses Army for football future

By:

Sunday, June 25, 2023 | 9:56 PM

Submitted

It wasn’t until the scholarship offers started rolling in hot and heavy that Penn-Trafford’s Zach Tomosovich fully realized he was Division I football material.

Sure, the size was there. That gargantuan size for a high school tackle: 6-foot-5, 320 pounds.

But the offers validated it all for the hefty rising senior.

“It was definitely (last) May going into my junior year, when I received (his first) offer from Toledo,” he said “Before that, I never thought I would have the opportunities I have now.”

One offer led to another, and Tomosovich suddenly had a pile from which to choose.

He liked one above the others and announced a verbal commitment Sunday to Army after his official visit to the New York campus.

Tomosovich, who was recruited as an offensive tackle or guard, also considered Toledo and James Madison.

“A lot went into making the decision,” Tomosovich said. “One main thing was the culture they have at West Point. They are truly brothers and will do anything for each other; most places you don’t have that. When I got up there I was able to watch a workout and see the players interact from afar and to see how they truly acted. Another thing is that you will most definitely become a much better man that will lead others in many ways.”

A 3.7 GPA student and two-time all-conference selection, Tomosovich has won WPIAL and PIAA 5A titles with the Warriors.

Thank you to everyone who has guided and supported me throughout this entire process. I am extremely honored to announce my commitment to Army at West Point!!! #GoArmy #BEATnavy@MikeViti @DrinkallCoach @CoachJeffMonken @ptwarriorfb pic.twitter.com/u9BHcNIu2N — Zach Tomosovich (@ZachTomosovich) June 25, 2023

He also had offers from Akron, Stony Brook, Temple, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, Fordham, Penn, Columbia, Eastern Michigan, Dartmouth — and other interest.

Tomosovich visited West Point in April on an unofficial stop, about a month after his offer came in from the Black Knights.

Penn-Trafford has produced some big-bodied lineman before, but Tomosovich is one of the largest.

“Zach has trimmed down some and has really increased his athleticism,” Warriors coach John Ruane said. “He has really good feet and hips. He does everything right and wants to be good. I think he will have a great senior season and is a perfect fit for Army. He’s the exact type of person they are looking for. We are excited for him.”

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Penn-Trafford