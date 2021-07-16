Penn-Trafford’s Trevor Wilson headed for Gardner-Webb

Friday, July 16, 2021 | 7:38 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford pitcher Trevor Wilson delivers against Norwin on April 9, 2021, at Penn-Trafford High School.

Trevor Wilson was born in Charlotte, N.C., and eventually made his way to Penn-Trafford where he developed into a talented baseball pitcher.

He made his mark in Harrison City, but he always will be a Carolina boy. His college commitment will play a part in that assertion.

Wilson, a recent Penn-Trafford graduate and left-handed pitcher, announced Friday he has committed to Gardner-Webb, a Division I program in Boiling Springs, N.C., about 45 miles east of where he grew up.

“In a way, this is like a homecoming to me,” Wilson said. “I’m also extremely familiar with the atmosphere of North Carolina baseball.”

A member of the United States Regional Olympic National Team for three years, Wilson played a number of games at the National Training Complex in Cary (N.C.).

I am blessed to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at Gardner-Webb University! I want to thank my parents, coaches, trainers, and most importantly, God for this next chapter in my life! #skodawgs @PTWarriors pic.twitter.com/f71nS5HiCq — Trevor Wilson (@Trevor31Wilson) July 16, 2021

Wilson said he chose Gardner-Webb, a Big South Conference school, because he liked its athletic facilities and educational scene.

“I also came to find out through the recruiting process that many people on the coaching staff were originally from the Pittsburgh area, which made me even more inclined to choose this school,” he said. “My parents also met in Shelby, N.C., which is a neighboring town of Boiling Springs, so I have family and friend connections there as well. Overall it just seemed like the perfect fit.”

Gardner-Webb coach Jim Chester, who recently agreed to a contract extension, coached at Penn State Greater Allegheny and Seton Hill.

He also will bring in Hempfield standout Phil Fox.

The Bulldogs have been courting Wilson for more than a year. It all began when he sent the school a video of him pitching in games and in the bullpen.

He had one other Division I offer, from Maryland Eastern Shore, as well as numerous Division II and III offers.

NAIA power Southeastern University, in Lakeland, Fla., also liked his game. He said he gave strong consideration to that program.

A member of Team All-American, Wilson said a number of people played a role in his recruiting process. He extended thanks to Penn-Trafford coaches Dan Miller, Dana Williams, Bill Trogler and Lou Cortazzo and Penn-Trafford athletic director Kerry Hetrick for their advice and guidance.

”They really did an exceptional job getting me to the next level,” Wilson said.

