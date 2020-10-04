Penn-Trafford’s Turowski makes good impression during freshman season

Sunday, October 4, 2020 | 11:01 AM

Nick Turowski putts on the 16th green during the Westmoreland County Junior Amateur golf tournament in June at Latrobe Country Club. Submitted Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford’s Nick Turowski Previous Next

Penn-Trafford golfer Nick Turowski is having an impressive freshman season.

He is hoping his debut high school season ends at the PIAA championship in York.

He aimed to become one of the lucky 10 to advance when he and his brother Alex competed in the WPIAL individual championship Oct. 6 at South Hills Country Club.

The Turowskis helped Penn-Trafford qualify for the WPIAL team tournament which begins Oct. 12. The finals are Oct. 15. Penn-Trafford placed second behind Norwin in the second standings.

Nick Turowski had a super summer while competing in the Tri-State Isaly’s Junior and American Junior Golf Associations tournaments. He competed in an AJGA event at Westmoreland Country Club on Oct. 3 and 4.

He had time after a recent match to talk golf.

What’s are your thoughts about qualifying for the WPIAL championship?

My freshman year and making it there, I couldn’t ask for anything better.

Have you ever played at South Hills Country Club before?

I played South Hills in a Tri-State event this summer. The course is beautiful and the greens are fast. I love that course.

Do you play in any other sports?

I used to play four other sports, but it got in the way with golf tournaments and baseball tournaments. So all I play is golf, and I’m going to play tennis in the spring.

Do you have a favorite golfer?

I’d have to go with Xander Schauffele. His swing is incredible, he’s really mastered the mental game and that’s what I’m trying to do.

What’s the best golf course you’ve played?

It’s either between Oakmont Country Club and the Pittsburgh Field Club. I’ve had the chance to play both; they are amazing, beautiful, and they are so nice.

What did you like about Oakmont?

The greens are spectacular, and I kind of like a longer course so can use longer irons and wedges and you can save more shots there.

How about the Field Club?

The view at the Field Club. You could be playing the worse round of your life and you can still enjoy your round there. There is nothing wrong with that.

You and your brother (Alex) played in an event at Pinehurst (N.C.) Resort. What did you think about those courses?

I got to caddie on No. 2, I got to play No. 8, which is more of a resort style course, and I also played No. 4 where they played the U.S. Amateur in 2019, and it was right after it was redone which was really an incredible experience.

Is there a dream course you haven’t played yet?

I’d probably say Pebble Beach.

Where is your favorite vacation spot?

I’d say Myrtle Beach. You have the beach and the ocean, and all the great courses.

Is there a place you’d like to visit?

I’d stay Europe and playing all those courses.

Who would play you in a movie?

Matthew McConaughey.

What is your favorite movie?

“Caddyshack” or “The Greatest Game Ever Played.”

Favorite line in “Caddyshack?”

When Ty Webb goes “Na, Na, Na, NA” and sinks putts everywhere on the green.

What’s your goal for this season?

Making it to the states. Anything can happen during a one round event.

What is your lowest competitive round?

I had a 66 at Willowbrook Country Club, and I three-putted the final hole. That was a lot of fun.

Who got you interested in golf?

My dad (Don). He was pretty good when he was young, and he taught us different things.

What’s your favorite food that your mom makes?

Her brownies. She makes them really good.

Do have any rituals when you play golf?

I always have to use the same marker. I always have to have at least two tees in my right pocket and one in my left. As long as I’m doing that, everything stays the same.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .

