Penn-Trafford’s Turowski wins season-ending golf tournament

Friday, July 30, 2021 | 8:52 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford’s Alex Turowski watches his tee shot on Hole 14 during the PIAA West Region golf championship Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Tom’s Run Golf Course.

Alex Turowski ended his high school career with a victory.

The 2021 Penn-Trafford graduate won the final Tri-State Section PGA Isaly’s Player of the Year Championship tournament at Pittsburgh Field Club.

Turowski and Pittsburgh’s Scott Jordan each shot even-par 71s, but Turowski grabbed the age 17-18 division title by winning a playoff.

Greensburg’s Ben Ritenour placed third, shooting a 1-over 72. Murrysville’s Zach Abadallah was fourth at 3-over, and Murrysville’s Michael Wareham was fifth shooting 4-over.

Ritenour, however, finished first in the season standings with 427.83 points. Wareham finished second with 340 points, Turowski was third with 290 and Irwin’s Chase Crissman was fourth with 244.80.

Slippery Rock’s Jacob Walok won the 15-16 division, also shooting an even-par 71. Murrysville’s Nolan Shilling and Gibsonia’s Blake Bertolo tied for second at 4-over.

Canonsburg’s Griffin Hansberry finished first in the standings with 453.49 points. Walok was second with 340.83 and Ben Avon’s Kai Carlson was third with 327.83.

Pittsburgh’s Mike Quallich took the 11-14 age division by shooting a 1-over 72. Ambridge’s Jonah Scholar was second with a 5-over 77. He also ran away with overall title with 785 points. Coraopolis’ Nico Ward was second with 475.

On the girls’ side, Mt. Lebanon’s Lindsey Powanda won the 16-18 division by shooting a 3-over 74. Peters Township’s Delaney Kern was second with a 76.

Pittsburgh’s Tara Loughran and Mt. Pleasant’s Claire Konieczny tied for first in the overall standings with 425 points. Powanda was third with 385.

Peters Township’s Ellie Benson won the 11-15 division with a 79. West Middlesex’s Kate Sowers was second, shooting an 82.

Benson took the top spot in the overall points standings with 842.50 points. Allison Park’s Alyssa Zhang was second with 700.

