Penn-Trafford’s versatile Ethan Carr pulls in four Division I offers

Thursday, January 30, 2020 | 2:48 PM

Penn Trafford’s Ethan Carr reaches for the end zone and the go a head touchdown against Gateway in the fourth quarter Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 at Penn Trafford High School.

Let the Ethan Carr sweepstakes begin.

Carr, the on-the-rise football standout at Penn-Trafford, is starting to see the recruiting process unfold months before he begins his senior season.

A versatile prospect who played wide receiver, quarterback, running back, safety and outside linebacker for the Warriors last season,the 6-foot-2, 195-pound Carr collected four more Division I scholarship offers this week — from Akron, Kent State, Central Michigan and Bowling Green.

Carr caught 42 receptions for 764 yards and 10 touchdowns, threw for 182 yards and two scores and rushed for 323 yards and eight TDs as Penn-Trafford went 11-2 after earning the No. 1 seed in the WPIAL Class 5A playoffs.

Considered one of the WPIAL’s top prospects for 2021, Carr also has an offer from William & Mary.

He was hoping colleges would begin to take notice after a big junior season. He is concentrating full-tilt on football after opting not to play basketball this winter.

“I have been patient with the process and it is paying off,” Carr said. “I’m just really grateful and excited.”

Penn-Trafford coach John Ruane expects Carr’s recruiting to take off in the coming months.

“The first off got the ball rolling,” Ruane said. “He is a great athlete. He works his butt off and he is explosive.”

Very thankful and excited to receive an offer from The University of Akron!!! Can not wait to visit this weekend! @Coach_ChrisCook @ZipsFB @wpialsportsnews pic.twitter.com/mCSguou3WB — Ethan Carr (@emcpt_21) January 30, 2020

