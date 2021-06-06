Penn-Trafford’s volleyball season ends in PIAA playoffs

By:

Sunday, June 6, 2021 | 11:01 AM

Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford lines up before facing Penn Hills in a boys volleyball match April 12, 2021, at Penn-Trafford.

The Penn-Trafford boys volleyball team’s appearance in the PIAA Class AAA playoffs ended June 1 after a first-round loss against District 3 runner-up Northeastern.

The Warriors dropped a 3-0 decision by scores of 25-20, 25-22 and 25-22.

Penn-Trafford reached the PIAA tournament by defeating rival Hempfield in the WPIAL consolation match.

Hauck competes at PIAAs

Penn-Trafford senior Julia Hauck competed in the PIAA Class AAA track and field championship May 29 but didn’t have her best day.

Fighting rain, windy and cold elements at Shippensburg’s Seth Grove Stadium, Hauck’s best throw of the shot put competition was 33 feet, 91⁄ 2 inches. She finished 19th overall and didn’t qualify for the finals.

Hempfield senior Bella Gera finished second and her teammate, sophomore Elizabeth Tapper, placed second.

Hauck’s best throw of the season was 36-1 ¾ at the WPIAL championship May 19 at Slippery Rock.

Turowski ranked No. 2

Penn-Trafford senior Alex Turowski is ranked No. 2 behind Franklin Regional senior Michael Wareham in the Tri-State Section PGA is the Isaly’s Junior Rankings in the Boys 17-18 division.

Wareham has played in four events and leads with 165 points, and Turowski has played in three events and had 95 points.

Alex and his brother Nick were entered in the Tri-State Junior PGA Championship on June 9 at Fox Run Golf Course in Beaver Falls.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Penn-Trafford