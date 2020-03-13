Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling state tournament postponed

By:

Thursday, March 12, 2020 | 9:57 PM

The Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling State Championship, which was to be held at the University of Pittsburgh’s Petersen Events Center this weekend, has been postponed because of coronavirus concerns.

Organizers are working with Pitt officials to reschedule the event at a later date.

The youth tournament features boys and girls wrestlers age 8 to 12.

This postponement after the Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic, which was scheduled for the Fitzgerald Field House on Saturday, was canceled.

