Perry defensive end Tyreese Fearbry commits to Penn State

Sunday, July 4, 2021 | 4:05 PM

Submitted | Vernon Young Jr. Perry’s Tyreese Fearbry is a Division I recruit.

Penn State landed the top-ranked player from among this season’s WPIAL and City League seniors Sunday when four-star defensive end Tyreese Fearbry of Perry Traditional Academy announced he will enroll in 2022.

Fearbry, ranked No. 13 in Pennsylvania by Rivals.com, has 19 scholarship offers, but Penn State and Pitt were considered the front-runners. He visited Pitt six times (five unofficially), and also was on the Penn State, Auburn and Kentucky campuses.

Fearby is ranked No. 21 in the nation among weakside defensive ends, according to Rivals. He is Penn State’s first commitment this year from Western Pennsylvania.

Penn State also received a verbal commitments Saturday and Sunday from three-star linebacker Keon Wylie of Imhotep Charter School in Philadelphia and four-star defensive end Zane Durant of Orlando, Fla. Wylie is the 18th-ranked overall prospect in Pennsylvania, per Rivals.

Losing Fearbry to Penn State means Pitt was unable to secure commitments from the two highest-ranked players in the City League and WPIAL. Central Catholic defensive tackle Donovan Hinish (No. 16 in the state, per Rivals) verbally committed to Notre Dame where he will join his brother, Kurt, a returning starter for the Irish at defensive tackle. Pitt has a commitment from another top WPIAL prospect, Central Valley defensive end Sean FitzSimmons.

With more than five months before the NCAA’s first signing period, Penn State’s 16-man 2022 class is ranked No. 5 in the nation (No. 2 in the Big Ten) by Rivals. Fearbry is the ninth 4-star in the Nittany Lions’ class.

Pitt’s 11-man class is ranked No. 53 in the nation, No. 10 in the ACC.

