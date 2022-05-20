Peters Township baseball, Beaver softball stay atop Trib 10 power rankings

Friday, May 20, 2022 | 7:06 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Peters Township’s Bryce Thompson rounds the bases after hitting a home run against Penn-Trafford during their WPIAL Class 5A quarterfinal on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at West Mifflin High School.

The 2022 WPIAL baseball and softball playoffs are through the first round and in some classifications, the quarterfinals are in the books as well.

Only three teams between the two power rankings were knocked out of the Trib 10, and two of them call Shaler High School home.

Other than that, not a lot of stunners in the opening round, making for what could be a lot of head-to-head power matchups next week in the district quarterfinals and semifinals.

Thanks to a big Round 2 comeback in their final at-bat, Peters Township is on top of the baseball power rankings for a second straight week while undefeated Beaver continues to be the one and only No. 1 softball team in the Trib 10 this season.

Here are the latest power rankings with records through Friday.

These rankings have zero classification boundaries.

Baseball Trib 10

Team, record, previous

1. Peters Township Indians, 20-1, 1

2. Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils, 13-7, 3

3. North Allegheny Tigers, 15-5, 4

4. Bethel Park Black Hawks, 16-3, 2

5. Serra Catholic Eagles, 21-0, 5

6. West Allegheny Indians, 17-4, 7

7. Butler Golden Tornado, 14-5, NR

8. Montour Spartans, 15-5, 8

9. West Mifflin Titans, 15-3, NR

10. Pine-Richland Rams, 11-9, 10

Out: Shaler Titans, Mars Fightin’ Planets

Softball Trib 10

1. Beaver Bobcats, 16-0, 1

2. Neshannock Lancers, 19-0, 2

3. Armstrong River Hawks, 18-4, 3

4. Penn-Trafford Warriors, 17-2, 5

5. Hempfield Spartans, 13-3, 4

6. Frazier Commodores, 16-0, 6

7. North Hills Indians, 16-3, 7

8. Elizabeth Forward Warriors, 14-2, 9

9. Pine-Richland Rams, 12-4, 8

10. Avonworth Antelopes, 15-5, NR

Out: Shaler Titans

