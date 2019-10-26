Peters Township preps for playoffs with shutout win over Baldwin

Saturday, October 26, 2019 | 12:07 AM

Peters Township clinched a share of the Allegheny Eight Conference title with an impressive 38-0 win at Baldwin to close out the regular season.

Peters Township came into the game allowing the fewest points against per game in Class 5A. They carried on the strong defensive play, posting their third shutout of the year.

“We have a bunch of guys in the secondary that can cover and tackle, which makes our defense very versatile,” coach T.J. Plack said. “We’re fast. We run to the ball. Our linebackers are fast and our defensive ends are fast too.”

Peters Township dominated the game statistically, outgaining Baldwin 415-185 in total yards, and holding the Highlanders to just 69 yards passing.

Ryan Magiske led the way for Peters Towsnhip, rushing for 110 yards on 12 carries and topping the 1,000-yard mark for the season.

The Indians struck on their first offensive drive of the game when Adrian Williams scored on a 1-yard run with 2 minutes, 23 seconds left in the opening quarter. Andrew Martucci’s extra point provided Peters Township a 7-0 lead.

The Indians blew the game open in the second quarter. One play after an interception, Josh Casilli broke a 55-yard scoring run to put Peters Township ahead 14-0 with 8:09 left in the opening half.

Casilli found the end zone again with 1:55 left in the second quarter, this time on a 2-yard run to push the Peters Township lead to 21-0. Martucci rounded out the scoring in the first half with a 33-yard field goal with 12 seconds left.

Peters Township pulled out the trickery for the first score of the second half. Donovan McMillon took a reverse pitch, then threw down field to Casilli, who was wide open behind the Baldwin defense, for a 43-yard score with 7:43 left in the third quarter.

The Indians invoked the mercy rule with 2:32 left in the quarter when Magiske scored on a 43-yard run to push the score to 38-0 in their favor.

Peters Township quarterback Logan Pfeuffer completed 9 of 10 passes for 111 yards, while Casilli put up 165 yards in total offense and scored three touchdowns.

“Josh Casilli has been tremendous for us this season,” Plack said. “He’s such a fast, strong, and physical receiver. Ryan Magiske is a great running back. His vision and balance is right up there with some of the best in the WPIAL. Logan Pfeuffer has done a great job managing everything for us, and he’s gotten stronger as the season went on too.”

Peters Township finished the regular season 9-1 overall and 6-1 in conference play. The Indians will be seeded as the second-place team from the Allegheny Eight, however, as they lost head-to-head against Moon, which finished with the same record.

Despite the loss, it was a successful season for Baldwin, as the Highlanders qualified for the playoffs for the first time since 2013. They went 11-35 in the five seasons between playoff appearances.

“The community has been tremendous this year,” Baldwin coach Loran Cooley said. “The support from the students and the administration has been tremendous. The players have been feeding off of that energy all season.”

Baldwin finished the regular season 5-5 overall and 4-3 in the conference. The Highlanders will be the fifth-place team out of the Allegheny Eight heading into the postseason.

