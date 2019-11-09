Peters Township wins rematch with Moon in WPIAL Class 5A quarterfinal

Friday, November 8, 2019 | 10:17 PM

When Peters Township lost to Moon in the regular season, Josh Casilli’s stat line read: one catch, six yards.

The Indians learned their lesson.

The Penn recruit had 183 yards from scrimmage and scored twice Friday night as No. 5 Peters Township defeated No. 4 Moon, 33-7, in a WPIAL Class 5A quarterfinal at West Allegheny.

The outcome was a reversal from Week 6 when Moon (9-3) won 21-13, handing Peters Township (11-1) its only loss.

“I assumed we’d see a little more Josh Casilli tonight, just to get the ball in his hands,” Moon coach Ryan Linn said. “The kid is a stud. He made them go.”

The senior wide receiver touched the ball 17 times (15 carries, two catches) and once led the team on an 11-play, 98-yard touchdown drive as the Indians relied heavily on a wildcat attack.

But Casilli wasn’t a one-man offense.

Running back Ryan Magiske scored twice on short runs and wide receiver Aidan McCall caught a 48-yard touchdown as the Indians scored the first 33 points in the rematch of Allegheny Eight Conference co-champions.

Peters also showed its defensive strength, holding Moon scoreless into the fourth quarter.

“Sometimes it does take a loss to refocus us,” Peters Township coach T.J. Plack said. “Ever since that game we’ve been energized. The kids have refocused themselves. This is exactly who we are. It wasn’t who we were before.”

The win advances Peters to the semifinals for the second year in a row. The Indians will face top-seeded Penn-Trafford next Friday.

“Coach knew what we did wrong (in Week 6),” Casilli said. “He just wanted to get us the ball to make plays. That’s what we did.”

After a scoreless first quarter, Magiske, Casilli and McCall scored touchdowns on consecutive possessions in a 21-point second quarter. Backed up to their own 2-yard line, the Indians moved 98 yards with help from all three seniors. The drive ended with a 7-yard touchdown run by Magiske to break a scoreless tie.

The next possession was quick. Casilli took a direct snap on first down and sprinted 52 yards to the end zone.

McCall added his 48-yard touchdown catch just before halftime to lead 21-0.

“We want to get 5, 2 and 35 the ball on every play,” said Plack, naming Casilli, McCall and Magiske by their jersey numbers. “That was the game plan. Those guys can make plays.”

Magiske added a 3-yard touchdown run in the third quarter and Casilli caught a 31-yarder in the fourth to lead 33-0.

Peters quarterback Logan Pfeuffer completed 9 of 13 passes for 144 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

Moon’s only touchdown was on a 15-yard catch by Jeremiah Dean with 7:47 left

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

