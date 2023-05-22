Peters Township’s Brendan McCullough makes key interception in East-West all-star win

Monday, May 22, 2023 | 3:31 PM

Peters Township defensive back Brendan McCullough made a late-game interception Sunday that secured a 24-16 victory for his West team in the PSFCA East-West Big School Game in Harrisburg.

The East had fourth-and-goal with 1:19 left when McCullough picked off a pass just short of the goal line.

The East-West event included two all-star football games Sunday, one for players in Class A, 2A and 3A and another for Class 4A, 5A and 6A. The East won the small school game, 41-34. The games were organized by the Pennsylvania Scholastic Football Coaches Association and played at Bishop McDevitt’s Ortenzio Stadium.

Brendan McCullough interception on 4th and goal may have sealed the win for the West. 1:19 remaining pic.twitter.com/wZAwBVPbSG — Pennsylvania Football News (@PaFootballNews) May 21, 2023

McKeesport running back Bobbie Boyd was the only WPIAL player to find the end zone in either game. He scored one of the West’s three touchdowns on a 2-yard run in the big school game.

The West’s other points in the big school game came on a 19-yard field goal by Cedar Cliff’s Derek Witmer, an 84-yard run by Cumberland Valley’s Isaac Sines and a 3-yard run by State College’s Donte Nastasi.

The West led 10-3 at half, and Boyd’s third-quarter TD extended the lead to 17-3.

Boyd is a Cal (Pa.) recruit. McCullough is a Carnegie Mellon recruit.

The small school game was decided by a late goal-line stand by the East defense.

A quarterback sneak from Central Martinsburg’s Jeff Hoenstine was stopped inches short of the end zone on the West’s final play. Hoenstine, who was named the small school West MVP, completed 12 of 24 passes for 186 yards and two touchdowns.

The small school East team was led by Northern Lehigh quarterback Nick Frame, who threw for a touchdown and ran for two more. His 10-yard touchdown run with 6:02 left in the fourth gave the East a 14-point lead.

A touchdown pass from Penn Cambria’s Garret Harrold to Clarion’s Ashton Rex narrowed the West’s deficit to seven points with 3:17 left.

