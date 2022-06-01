Peters Township’s CeCe Scott wins Rosensteel scholarship

By:

Tuesday, May 31, 2022 | 10:35 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Peters Twp.’s Cece Scott works against Upper St. Clair’s Brooke Meinert during their game Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at Upper St. Clair High School.

All-state midfielder CeCe Scott of Peters Township won the second Kaitlyn “Moe” Rosensteel Scholarship.

The winner was revealed Tuesday evening.

Scott, a senior Duquesne commit, helped guide the Indians to the WPIAL Class 4A semifinals.

The scholarship is in the name of Rosensteel, the Ringgold standout and West Virginia Wesleyan recruit who was killed in June of 2019 by a lightning strike at Mammoth Park in Mt. Pleasant Township.

Scott, the Rosensteel’s “Moe 86” Foundation believed, displayed the traits of Moe Rosensteel, from her leadership qualities, to her passion for the game.

Scott will receive $2,000 to put toward college.

“CeCe embodies leadership in its truest form,” said Ed Rosensteel, Moe’s father, who is the foundation president. “She is giving of herself for the betterment of others. We talk about, as part of our mission that, ‘You will get all you want out of life if you help enough other people get what they want.’”

“Moe’s dedication and love for the game continues to inspire me each and everyday, so winning this scholarship was a moment I will cherish,” Scott said. “Receiving the award from Mr. Rosensteel and Maddy (Genicola) brought me tears of joy. This scholarship is not about the financial gain, it’s about what Moe represented and what we carry forward as leaders. I continue to wear Moe’s band around my ankle during every game. It reminds me of how fortunate I am and it motivates me. I will carry Moe with me when I play for Duquesne this fall. She will defend and score every goal with me.”

Tonight’s presentation for the 2022 Kaitlyn “Moe” Rosensteel Scholarship Award presented by Madison Genicola to CeCe Scott. https://t.co/JewXdvENxB — Kaitlyn Moe Rosensteel Scholarship Foundation (@MoeRosensteel) June 1, 2022

Scott wrote an essay as part of the entry process. Entrants had to be seniors who plan to play soccer in college.

“Reading what leadership means to CeCe, and how she takes those values and incorporates them into soccer, school and everyday life,” Rosensteel said. “CeCe meets those qualities that Moe demonstrated in her daily life.”

Last year’s inaugural winners were Hannah Nelson of Greensburg Central Catholic and Sydney Willig of Norwin.

Both also received $2,000.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Peters Township