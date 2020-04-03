Peters Township’s Corban Hondru commits to Miami (Ohio)

By:

Friday, April 3, 2020 | 12:01 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Peters Township’s Corban Hondru sacks Gateway quarterback Bryson Venanzio during the WPIAL Class 5A championship game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Norwin High School.

Corban Hondru will continue to wear the red and white at the college level.

The Peters Township junior linebacker on Friday made a commitment to play at Miami (Ohio).

“The coaches are all very straight forward, and it’s the place that made me feel most comfortable for my next four years after high school,” Hondru said.

Hondru (6-1, 225), a member of the Trib HSSN Terrific 25, made 69 tackles, including 10 sacks and 16 tackles for loss last fall for the Indians (12-2), who won a second straight conference title and were WPIAL runners-up.

The three-star recruit also was a first-team all-state selection.

As a sophomore, Hondru made 67 tackles, with seven sacks and 18 tackles for loss

“While there is so much uncertainty in the world, I’m extremely grateful to announce that I’ll be continuing my academic and athletic career at Miami University,” he posted on Twitter. “Thank you to my entire family for their unending support, motivation and love.

“Thank you to my coaches for teaching me how to play with passion, respect and aggression. Thank you to my teammates for being my brothers and pushing me to be my best. Finally, thank you to the college coaches who recruited me. I truly appreciate the interest you’ve shown in me as an athlete and person.

“I’m looking forward to finishing business for Peters Township before moving on to playing the game I love — in the colors I love — at the next level as a RedHawk!

“Thank you to Coach Martin for this incredible opportunity. I’m ready to FLY!”

Hondru also had offers from Air Force, Akron, Army, Ball State, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Cornell, Dartmouth, Eastern Michigan, Elon, Fordham, Furman, Holy Cross, Lafayette, Lehigh, Liberty, Navy, Penn, Richmond, Toledo, William & Mary, Yale and Youngstown State.

Led by coach Chuck Martin, Miami finished 8-6 overall and 6-2 in the MAC last fall. The RedHawks beat Central Michigan in the MAC championship and then fell to Louisiana in the LendingTree Bowl.