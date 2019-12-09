Peters Township’s Donovan McMillon adds 2 offers as NCAA coaches enter contact period

Monday, December 9, 2019 | 1:18 AM

High school football players are in the midst of a two-week contact period on the NCAA recruiting calendar, a 14-day span that’s kept WPIAL juniors busy.

Among them is Peters Township junior Donovan McMillon, who announced offers from Purdue and Miami (Ohio) in the past week. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound safety also holds offers from Akron and Temple.

He received the Miami (Ohio) offer Sunday and Purdue last Tuesday, giving him his first Power 5 school.

McMillon earned all-conference honors in the Allegheny Eight this season and helped Peters Township reached the WPIAL Class 5A finals.

The current contact period lasts from Dec. 1-14.

After a one-day “quiet period” Dec. 15, the recruiting calendar enters a “dead period” from Dec. 16 until Jan. 16. College coaches can have face-to-face interactions with recruits during contact and quiet periods but cannot during dead periods.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

