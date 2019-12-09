Peters Township’s Donovan McMillon adds 2 offers as NCAA coaches enter contact period

By:

Monday, December 9, 2019 | 1:18 AM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Peters Township’s Donovan McMillon (3) knocks the ball away from Woodland Hills’ Eshawn Carter as Aidan McCall assists Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 at the Wolvarena.

High school football players are in the midst of a two-week contact period on the NCAA recruiting calendar, a 14-day span that’s kept WPIAL juniors busy.

Among them is Peters Township junior Donovan McMillon, who announced offers from Purdue and Miami (Ohio) in the past week. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound safety also holds offers from Akron and Temple.

He received the Miami (Ohio) offer Sunday and Purdue last Tuesday, giving him his first Power 5 school.

McMillon earned all-conference honors in the Allegheny Eight this season and helped Peters Township reached the WPIAL Class 5A finals.

The current contact period lasts from Dec. 1-14.

After a one-day “quiet period” Dec. 15, the recruiting calendar enters a “dead period” from Dec. 16 until Jan. 16. College coaches can have face-to-face interactions with recruits during contact and quiet periods but cannot during dead periods.

After a surprising call from @Coach_Rowe today. I’m excited to announce that I’ve received an offer from Purdue University! ????????#BoilerUp @BoilerFootball pic.twitter.com/aOI8xFeoUS — Donovan McMillon 3️⃣ (@donovanmcmillo3) December 4, 2019

@Martin_Miami_HC and I just had a fantastic phone conversation and he made me an offer to play at Miami University. @MiamiOHFootball I’m very thankful to him and his coaching staff for the possible opportunity to play for the 2019 Mac Conference Champs. Go Red Hawks! ????⚪️ pic.twitter.com/YZepo7Phu7 — Donovan McMillon 3️⃣ (@donovanmcmillo3) December 9, 2019

Today I got a chance to congratulate some of the 2019 MAC Champions in person! A Special thank you to @Martin_Miami_HC and @CoachBrechin for taking the time to share with us on how they “created” the new culture @MiamiOHFootball. Thank you! #redhawks ????⚪️ pic.twitter.com/vlawxaoDcI — Donovan McMillon 3️⃣ (@donovanmcmillo3) December 9, 2019

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

Tags: Peters Township