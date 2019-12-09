Peters Township’s Donovan McMillon adds 2 offers as NCAA coaches enter contact period
Monday, December 9, 2019 | 1:18 AM
High school football players are in the midst of a two-week contact period on the NCAA recruiting calendar, a 14-day span that’s kept WPIAL juniors busy.
Among them is Peters Township junior Donovan McMillon, who announced offers from Purdue and Miami (Ohio) in the past week. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound safety also holds offers from Akron and Temple.
He received the Miami (Ohio) offer Sunday and Purdue last Tuesday, giving him his first Power 5 school.
McMillon earned all-conference honors in the Allegheny Eight this season and helped Peters Township reached the WPIAL Class 5A finals.
The current contact period lasts from Dec. 1-14.
After a one-day “quiet period” Dec. 15, the recruiting calendar enters a “dead period” from Dec. 16 until Jan. 16. College coaches can have face-to-face interactions with recruits during contact and quiet periods but cannot during dead periods.
After a surprising call from @Coach_Rowe today. I’m excited to announce that I’ve received an offer from Purdue University! ????????#BoilerUp @BoilerFootball pic.twitter.com/aOI8xFeoUS— Donovan McMillon 3️⃣ (@donovanmcmillo3) December 4, 2019
@Martin_Miami_HC and I just had a fantastic phone conversation and he made me an offer to play at Miami University. @MiamiOHFootball I’m very thankful to him and his coaching staff for the possible opportunity to play for the 2019 Mac Conference Champs. Go Red Hawks! ????⚪️ pic.twitter.com/YZepo7Phu7— Donovan McMillon 3️⃣ (@donovanmcmillo3) December 9, 2019
Today I got a chance to congratulate some of the 2019 MAC Champions in person! A Special thank you to @Martin_Miami_HC and @CoachBrechin for taking the time to share with us on how they “created” the new culture @MiamiOHFootball. Thank you! #redhawks ????⚪️ pic.twitter.com/vlawxaoDcI— Donovan McMillon 3️⃣ (@donovanmcmillo3) December 9, 2019
