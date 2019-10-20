Peters Township’s Donovan McMillon announces first Division I football offer
Sunday, October 20, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Peters Township’s Donovan McMillon made one of his team’s biggest plays Friday night and then added his first Division I offer a day later.
The junior announced an offer Saturday from Akron.
McMillon blocked a Bethel Park punt in the first quarter of Friday’s 30-7 victory, a play that led quickly to the Indians’ first touchdown. The block gave them possession at Bethel Park’s 24-yard line and they scored three plays later to lead 7-0.
The win kept Peters Township (8-1, 5-1) tied with Moon (7-2, 5-1) for first place in the Class 5A Allegheny Eight.
The 6-foot-2, 185-pound safety and wide receiver ranks third on the team with 10 catches. He earned second-team all-conference honors at defensive back as a sophomore.
Akron is 0-7 overall this season and 0-3 in the Mid-American Conference under first-year coach Tom Arth.
The Zips have six former WPIAL players on the roster.
My second visit to The University of Akron was unbelievable. I was very fortunate to receive my first college football offer from Coach Arth and @ZipsFB staff. Thank you for the hospitality! @CoachFeeney_AK @CoachZoneEyes @SeanLevyUA @KlineAlex @CoachWh1p pic.twitter.com/Hh3k1in1UM— Donovan McMillon (@donovanmcmillo3) October 19, 2019
