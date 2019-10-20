Peters Township’s Donovan McMillon announces first Division I football offer

Sunday, October 20, 2019 | 5:00 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Peters Twp.’s Donovan McMillon blocks a punt by Bethel Park’s Austin Cortopassi during the first quarter Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Bethel Park High School.

Peters Township’s Donovan McMillon made one of his team’s biggest plays Friday night and then added his first Division I offer a day later.

The junior announced an offer Saturday from Akron.

McMillon blocked a Bethel Park punt in the first quarter of Friday’s 30-7 victory, a play that led quickly to the Indians’ first touchdown. The block gave them possession at Bethel Park’s 24-yard line and they scored three plays later to lead 7-0.

The win kept Peters Township (8-1, 5-1) tied with Moon (7-2, 5-1) for first place in the Class 5A Allegheny Eight.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound safety and wide receiver ranks third on the team with 10 catches. He earned second-team all-conference honors at defensive back as a sophomore.

Akron is 0-7 overall this season and 0-3 in the Mid-American Conference under first-year coach Tom Arth.

The Zips have six former WPIAL players on the roster.

My second visit to The University of Akron was unbelievable. I was very fortunate to receive my first college football offer from Coach Arth and @ZipsFB staff. Thank you for the hospitality! @CoachFeeney_AK @CoachZoneEyes @SeanLevyUA @KlineAlex @CoachWh1p pic.twitter.com/Hh3k1in1UM — Donovan McMillon (@donovanmcmillo3) October 19, 2019

