Peters Township’s Donovan McMillon announces first Division I football offer

Sunday, October 20, 2019 | 5:00 AM

Peters Township’s Donovan McMillon made one of his team’s biggest plays Friday night and then added his first Division I offer a day later.

The junior announced an offer Saturday from Akron.

McMillon blocked a Bethel Park punt in the first quarter of Friday’s 30-7 victory, a play that led quickly to the Indians’ first touchdown. The block gave them possession at Bethel Park’s 24-yard line and they scored three plays later to lead 7-0.

The win kept Peters Township (8-1, 5-1) tied with Moon (7-2, 5-1) for first place in the Class 5A Allegheny Eight.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound safety and wide receiver ranks third on the team with 10 catches. He earned second-team all-conference honors at defensive back as a sophomore.

Akron is 0-7 overall this season and 0-3 in the Mid-American Conference under first-year coach Tom Arth.

The Zips have six former WPIAL players on the roster.

