Peters Township’s Tanner Johnson leads state amateur

Monday, July 26, 2021 | 9:57 PM

Peters Township grad Tanner Johnson shot a 4-under-par 66 to grab the first-round lead at the 108th Pennsylvania Golf Association’s Amateur Championship on Monday at historic Merion Golf Club in Ardmore.

Johnson, who calls Nemacolin Country Club his home course, had seven birdies during his round and leads Billy Johns and Peter Bradbeer by a shot. They were at 3-under.

Three golfers, including Peters Township grad Jimmy Ellis, were tied for fourth at 1-under.

Round 2 of the three-day tournament continues Tuesday.

There are 134 players in the field. Two players withdrew from the tournament.

C.R. Miller Match Play

Weston Warden, Chuck Tragesser, Nolan Shilling and Adam Lauer advanced to Tuesday’s semifinals of the Western Pennsylvania Golf Association’s 47th C.R. Miller Match Play Invitational at Hannastown Golf Club.

Warden defeated Luke Kimmich (3&2) and Sam Gaffney (8&6). He’ll face Tragesser, who defeated Scott Jordan (4&3) and Jack Urban (3&2).

In the other semifinal, Shilling, who defeated Alex Turowski (2&1) and Aiden Oehrle (2&1), will battle Lauer, who defeated Michael Wareham (4&2) and Wes Lorish (21 holes).

In the WPGA Girls’ Match Play, Lihini Ranaweera, Victoria Witouski, Ella McRoberts and Marissa Malosh reached the semifinals.

Ranaweera defeated Katie McGuigan (7&6), Witouski downed Meghan Zambruno (19 holes), McRoberts nipped Ella Zambruno (1-up) and Malosh rolled past Paige Meyers (7&6).

In the semifinals, it will be Ranaweera facing Witouski and McRoberts battling Malosh.

