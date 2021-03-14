PHIL standings: Week of March 15, 2021
By:
Sunday, March 14, 2021 | 8:47 PM
The latest PIHL standings through Sunday, March 14, 2021.
The PIHL Penguins Cup playoffs are set to start April 5, and the Pa. Cup state championships are set for April 24.
Team, Wins-Losses-Overtime/Shootout Loss = Total Points
Class AAA
Canon-McMillan, 14-2-1 = 29
Pine-Richland, 13-4-0 = 26
Peters Township, 12-3-0 = 24
North Allegheny, 11-3-2 = 24
Seneca Valley, 8-6-0 = 16
Upper St. Clair, 7-8-1 = 15
Mt. Lebanon, 7-9-1 = 15
Bethel Park, 7-11-1 = 15
Cathedral Prep, 7-11-0 = 14
Central Catholic, 5-11-2 = 12
Butler, 1-16-0 = 2
Class AA
Northwest Division
Montour, 7-4-2 = 16
Meadville, 7-8-1 = 15
Mars, 6-7-1 = 13
Moon, 3-12-0 = 6
Southwest Division
Thomas Jefferson, 15-1-1 = 31
Baldwin, 15-1-0 = 30
West Allegheny, 9-4-0 = 18
South Fayette, 6-8-2 = 14
Northeast Division
Armstrong, 8-8-0 = 16
Shaler, 4-10-1 = 9
Hampton, 4-10-0 = 8
Plum, 0-14-1 = 1
Southeast Division
Hempfield, 12-5-0 = 24
Latrobe, 9-5-1 = 19
Franklin Regional, 9-6-1 = 19
Penn-Trafford, 8-6-2 = 18
Class A
Northwest Division
McDowell, 6-10-0 = 12
Sewickley Academy, 5-11-0 = 10
Blackhawk, 2-14-0 = 4
Beaver, 1-12-1 = 3
Southwest Division
Chartiers Valley, 12-2-1 = 25
South Park, 9-6-1 = 19
North Hills, 7-5-1 = 15
Quaker Valley, 5-10-0 = 10
Northeast Division
Kiski Area, 12-3-0 = 24
Freeport, 11-2-0 = 22
North Catholic, 10-7-0 = 20
Fox Chapel, 4-8-0 = 8
Southeast Division
Indiana, 16-0-0 = 32
Greensburg Salem, 10-6-1 = 21
Norwin, 8-8-0 = 16
Westmont-Hilltop, 5-10-2 = 12
Wheeling Division
Wheeling Central Catholic, 1-2-0 = 2
Wheeling Park, 0-0-1 = 1
Class B
North Division
Neshannock, 12-3-2 = 26
Bishop Canevin, 9-3-2 = 20
Wilmington, 9-6-0 = 18
Avonworth, 6-7-1 = 13
Burrell, 2-11-0 = 4
Central Valley, 1-12-1 = 3
South Division
Ringgold, 15-0-1 = 31
Carrick, 12-2-0 = 24
Connellsville, 8-5-3 = 19
Elizabeth Forward, 8-8-0 = 16
Morgantown, 1-3-0 = 2
Trinity, 1-14-0 = 2
