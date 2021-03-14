PHIL standings: Week of March 15, 2021

By:
Sunday, March 14, 2021 | 8:47 PM

The latest PIHL standings through Sunday, March 14, 2021.

The PIHL Penguins Cup playoffs are set to start April 5, and the Pa. Cup state championships are set for April 24.

Team, Wins-Losses-Overtime/Shootout Loss = Total Points

Class AAA

Canon-McMillan, 14-2-1 = 29

Pine-Richland, 13-4-0 = 26

Peters Township, 12-3-0 = 24

North Allegheny, 11-3-2 = 24

Seneca Valley, 8-6-0 = 16

Upper St. Clair, 7-8-1 = 15

Mt. Lebanon, 7-9-1 = 15

Bethel Park, 7-11-1 = 15

Cathedral Prep, 7-11-0 = 14

Central Catholic, 5-11-2 = 12

Butler, 1-16-0 = 2

Class AA

Northwest Division

Montour, 7-4-2 = 16

Meadville, 7-8-1 = 15

Mars, 6-7-1 = 13

Moon, 3-12-0 = 6

Southwest Division

Thomas Jefferson, 15-1-1 = 31

Baldwin, 15-1-0 = 30

West Allegheny, 9-4-0 = 18

South Fayette, 6-8-2 = 14

Northeast Division

Armstrong, 8-8-0 = 16

Shaler, 4-10-1 = 9

Hampton, 4-10-0 = 8

Plum, 0-14-1 = 1

Southeast Division

Hempfield, 12-5-0 = 24

Latrobe, 9-5-1 = 19

Franklin Regional, 9-6-1 = 19

Penn-Trafford, 8-6-2 = 18

Class A

Northwest Division

McDowell, 6-10-0 = 12

Sewickley Academy, 5-11-0 = 10

Blackhawk, 2-14-0 = 4

Beaver, 1-12-1 = 3

Southwest Division

Chartiers Valley, 12-2-1 = 25

South Park, 9-6-1 = 19

North Hills, 7-5-1 = 15

Quaker Valley, 5-10-0 = 10

Northeast Division

Kiski Area, 12-3-0 = 24

Freeport, 11-2-0 = 22

North Catholic, 10-7-0 = 20

Fox Chapel, 4-8-0 = 8

Southeast Division

Indiana, 16-0-0 = 32

Greensburg Salem, 10-6-1 = 21

Norwin, 8-8-0 = 16

Westmont-Hilltop, 5-10-2 = 12

Wheeling Division

Wheeling Central Catholic, 1-2-0 = 2

Wheeling Park, 0-0-1 = 1

Class B

North Division

Neshannock, 12-3-2 = 26

Bishop Canevin, 9-3-2 = 20

Wilmington, 9-6-0 = 18

Avonworth, 6-7-1 = 13

Burrell, 2-11-0 = 4

Central Valley, 1-12-1 = 3

South Division

Ringgold, 15-0-1 = 31

Carrick, 12-2-0 = 24

Connellsville, 8-5-3 = 19

Elizabeth Forward, 8-8-0 = 16

Morgantown, 1-3-0 = 2

Trinity, 1-14-0 = 2

