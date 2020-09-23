PIAA adopts slimmed-down state playoff brackets for fall sports

Wednesday, September 23, 2020 | 5:27 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Central Valley plays Wyoming Area in the PIAA Class 3A state championship game Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Hersheypark Stadium.

The PIAA board on Wednesday approved slimmed-down state playoff brackets with only district winners qualifying in team sports and smaller fields for individual-sport championships.

The brackets are a sign the PIAA plans to crown state champions despite the coronavirus pandemic, PIAA executive director Bob Lombardi said, but the updated format will reduce travel and end football season earlier.

“We’re cautiously optimistic that we’re going to have able to get a regular season, a shortened district playoff and a state playoff in,” Lombardi said. “By following the guidance of our sport medicine committee … we feel we’ve made some prudent strides to give people the opportunity to compete and yet be safe in doing it.”

The football championships are the weekend after Thanksgiving, Nov. 27-28. That leaves the WPIAL with two weeks available for its Class 6A playoffs and three weeks for all other classifications.

State championship dates for other team sports remain the same but will include fewer rounds.

The updated brackets will be posted online Thursday, Lombardi said.

The PIAA also amended a section of its rules that required teams to play a certain number of games to be eligible for postseason play. Now, district committees have the discretion to decide qualifiers.

Board members discussed whether the PIAA should establish a spectator limits at games but agreed to leave that decision with individual school boards.

This story will be updated.

