PIAA allows fall sports to start Monday

By:
Friday, August 21, 2020 | 3:36 PM

The PIAA board voted Friday to let fall sports seasons start Monday, but left the responsibility on individual districts to decide whether to move forward.

The vote was 25-5.

The board unanimously agreed to monitor the number of schools that decide to move forward and adjust plans if needed.

This story will be updated.

