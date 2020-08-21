PIAA allows fall sports to start Monday
Friday, August 21, 2020 | 3:36 PM
The PIAA board voted Friday to let fall sports seasons start Monday, but left the responsibility on individual districts to decide whether to move forward.
The vote was 25-5.
The board unanimously agreed to monitor the number of schools that decide to move forward and adjust plans if needed.
This story will be updated.
