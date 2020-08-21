PIAA allows fall sports to start Monday

Friday, August 21, 2020 | 3:36 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford football players go through drills during workouts Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020 at Warrior Stadium. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Knoch head coach Brandon Mowry during workouts Thursday, July 15, 2020 at Knoch High School. Previous Next

The PIAA board voted Friday to let fall sports seasons start Monday, but left the responsibility on individual districts to decide whether to move forward.

The vote was 25-5.

The board unanimously agreed to monitor the number of schools that decide to move forward and adjust plans if needed.

This story will be updated.

