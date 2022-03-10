PIAA announces playoff sites, times for boys basketball 2nd round

Thursday, March 10, 2022 | 1:27 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Shady Side Academy’s Eli Teslovich steals the ball from South Allegheny’s Mike Michalski during their game on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Fox Chapel.

Peters Township will host a clash of champions Saturday when WPIAL champion Fox Chapel faces City League champion Allderdice in the PIAA boys basketball playoffs.

Second round games are Friday and Saturday.

The playoff schedule includes a third matchup between section foes Shady Side Academy and South Allegheny, who split two regular-season games.

Among the other games, Laurel Highlands vs. Highlands on Friday is a rematch from the WPIAL semifinals.

Ellwood City, the No. 1 seed in the WPIAL playoffs, was upset by Avonworth, 66-55, in the WPIAL quarterfinals. They’ll rematch here in the PIAA second round as part of a doubleheader Saturday at New Castle.

Class 6A

Saturday’s games

1-1 Lower Merion (25-3) vs. 11-2 Pocono Mountain West (21-6)/1-8 Abington (16-11) winner at TBD

2-1 Scranton (22-2) vs. 1-6 Garnet Valley (18-10) at Bethlehem Freedom, 3:30 p.m.

12-1 Roman Catholic (20-4) vs. 3-3 Central Dauphin (18-5) at Coatesville, 3 p.m

1-10 Penn Wood (16-8) vs. 1-3 Cheltenham (29-1) at Bensalem, 3 p.m.

1-2 Norristown (21-7) vs. 7-2 North Hills (25-1) at Mifflin County, 4:30 p.m.

12-3 Archbishop Wood (18-7) vs. 3-1 Reading (26-3) at Easton Area, 3 p.m.

11-3 Northampton (20-7) vs. 3-2 Warwick (21-6) at Spring-Ford, 3 p.m.

8-1 Allderdice (20-7) vs. 7-1 Fox Chapel (25-1) at Peters Township, 2 p.m.

Class 5A

Friday’s games

1-1 Chester (18-3) vs. 12-2 Archbishop Ryan (19-7) at Cardinal O’Hara, 8 p.m.

3-2 Shippensburg (21-4) vs. 2-1 Pittston (21-4) at Martz Hall, Pottsville, 7:30 p.m.

1-5 Marple Newtown (17-10) vs. 12-3 Mastery North (14-5) at Cardinal O’Hara, 6 p.m.

1-2 Radnor (22-3) vs. 12-1 Imhotep Charter (24-4) at Coatesville, 8 p.m.

7-7 Penn Hills (19-5) vs. 11-2 East Stroudsburg South (19-7) at Bald Eagle Area, 5:30 p.m.

7-2 New Castle (24-2) vs. 6-1 Central Mountain (14-11) at Clarion University, 6 p.m.

7-1 Laurel Highlands (26-0) vs. 7-3 Highlands (19-7) at Norwin, 7 p.m.

7-4 Gateway (16-6) vs. 3-3 Hershey (21-6) at Bald Eagle Area, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Friday’s games

12-1 Neumann-Goretti (19-4) vs. 2-3 Scranton Prep (16-9) at Bethlehem Freedom, 7:30 p.m.

11-1 Bethlehem Catholic (20-6) vs. 4-1 Lewisburg (23-5) at Hazleton Area, 7:30 p.m.

3-3 Trinity (19-6) vs. 12-2 West Philadelphia (20-5) at Coatesville, 5 p.m.

2-1 Dallas (23-3) vs. 12-3 Cardinal O’Hara (14-10) at Easton Area, 7:30 p.m.

12-5 Archbishop Carroll (13-10) vs. 4-2 Athens Area (21-7) at Shamokin Area, 6 p.m.

6-1 Penn Cambria (22-5) vs. 7-2 Montour (21-5) at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

7-1 Quaker Valley (24-0) vs. 7-4 Belle Vernon (20-4) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.

7-3 Lincoln Park (18-7) vs. 10-1 Fairview (24-2) at Sharon, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Saturday’s games

Math, Civics & Science (20-8) vs. 3-2 York Catholic (17-8) at Coatesville, 4:30 p.m.

2-1 Holy Redeemer (22-4) vs. 11-1 Executive Education (14-7) at Lehighton Elementary Center, 2 p.m.

4-1 Loyalsock (24-4) vs. 12-2 West Catholic (20-5) at Cumberland Valley, 3 p.m.

12-3 Devon Prep (15-7) vs. 3-1 Columbia (23-2) at Spring-Ford, 6 p.m.

7-1 Shady Side Academy (19-6) vs. 7-4 South Allegheny (18-7) at North Allegheny, 2 p.m.

6-2 Bishop Guilfoyle (21-6) vs. 5-1 Chestnut Ridge (19-7) at Richland, 4 p.m.

7-6 Ellwood City (22-3) vs. 7-2 Avonworth (19-7) at New Castle, 3:30 p.m.

7-3 Aliquippa (18-8) vs. 7-7 Neshannock (18-5) at New Castle, 2 p.m.

Class 2A

Saturday’s games

12-1 Constitution (19-8) vs. 11-1 Shenandoah Valley (23-4) at Bethlehem Freedom, 5 p.m.

1-1 Church Farm (15-8) vs. 2-1 Holy Cross (20-6) at Bethlehem Freedom, 6:30 p.m.

3-1 Lancaster Mennonite (17-9) vs. 12-2 Paul Robeson (16-11) at Cardinal O’Hara, 4:30 p.m.

9-3 Karns City (20-7) vs. 4-1 Wyalusing (20-7)/2-2 Old Forge (16-9) winner at TBD

7-1 OLSH (24-0) vs. 7-4 Carlynton (21-3) at Bethel Park, 3:30 p.m.

7-3 Greensburg Central Catholic (19-5) vs. 9-1 Ridgeway (21-5) at Clarion University, 5:30 p.m.

6-1 Portage (27-1) vs. 7-2 Fort Cherry (24-3) at Norwin, 4:30 p.m.

9-2 Redbank (23-4) vs. 10-1 Kennedy Catholic (22-4) at Armstrong, 4:30 p.m.

Class A

Friday’s games

11-1 Nativity BVM (20-6) vs. 3-2 Lancaster Country Day (17-9) at Cedar Crest, 7:30 p.m.

12-1 City School (19-7) vs. 3-3 Mt. Calvary Christian (16-2) at Garden Spot, 6 p.m.

4-1 St. John Neumann (23-3) vs. 1-1 Faith Christian (13-12) at Minersville, 6 p.m.

11-2 Notre Dame East Stroudsburg (17-7) vs. 3-1 Linville Hill Christian (23-3) at Minersville, 7:30 p.m.

7-1 Bishop Canevin (21-4) vs. 9-2 DuBois Central (19-8) at Armstrong, 6 p.m.

6-2 Williamsburg (22-5) vs. 7-4 Imani Christian (16-6) at Greater Johnstown, 6 p.m.

6-1 Bishop Carroll (17-9) vs. 7-2 Union (23-3) at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.

10-1 Farrell (16-8) vs. 9-1 Elk County (23-5) at Clarion University, 7:30 p.m.

