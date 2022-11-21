PIAA announces quarterfinal sites, times for state football playoffs
By:
Sunday, November 20, 2022 | 5:07 PM
WPIAL Class 5A champion Pine-Richland will host a state quarterfinal in the PIAA football playoffs this week while 6A winner North Allegheny starts on the road.
City League champion Westinghouse also drew a home game when the PIAA announced sites and times for the next round of the state playoffs.
Pine-Richland will host District 10’s Cathedral Prep at 7 p.m. Friday. North Allegheny visits District 6 champion State College at 7 p.m. Friday. Westinghouse hosts District 10 champion Farrell in the Class 2A bracket at 1 p.m. Saturday at Cupples Stadium.
The WPIAL’s two big-school classifications start the state playoffs this week. The four smaller classes have WPIAL championship games Friday at Acrisure Stadium.
PIAA football playoffs
Quarterfinals
Class 6A
North Allegheny (11-1) at State College (12-0), 7 p.m. Friday
#Manheim Township (9-3) at Harrisburg (9-2) at 1 p.m. Saturday
Parkland (9-4) vs. St. Joseph’s Prep (9-1) at Liberty, 1 p.m. Saturday
^Central Bucks West (9-4) at Garnet Valley (12-0), 7 p.m. Friday
Class 5A
Cathedral Prep (8-2) at Pine-Richland (10-3), 7 p.m. Friday
#Cocalico (9-4) at Exeter Township (12-0), 7 p.m. Friday
Imhotep Charter (9-1) vs. Whitehall (8-5) at Germantown Super Site, 1 p.m. Saturday
^West Chester Rustin (11-1) at Upper Dublin (13-0), 7 p.m. Friday
Class 4A
*Aliquippa (11-0) vs. Central Valley (11-1) at Acrisure Stadium, 8 p.m. Friday
Meadville (12-1) vs. Allentown Central Catholic (8-5) at Bald Eagle Area, 7 p.m. Friday
Bonner-Prendergast (11-1) vs. Crestwood (12-1) at Northeast Super Site, 1 p.m. Saturday
#Manheim Central (10-1) at Bishop McDevitt, 6 p.m. Friday
Class 3A
*Belle Vernon (9-2) vs. Avonworth (11-1) at Acrisure Stadium, 5 p.m. Friday
Martinsburg Central (11-2) at Grove City (9-3), 7 p.m. Friday
Wyomissing (12-0) at Danville (13-0), 7 p.m. Friday
Neumann Goretti (8-3) vs. Northwestern Lehigh (11-2) at South Philadelphia Super Site, 1 p.m. Saturday
Class 2A
*Steel Valley (11-0) vs. Beaver Falls (11-1) at Acrisure Stadium, 2 p.m. Friday
Farrell (10-1) at Westinghouse (12-0) at Cupples Stadium, 1 p.m. Saturday
Bishop Guilfoyle (10-3) vs. Southern Columbia (10-3) at Mansion Park, 7 p.m. Friday
Executive Education (8-3) at Camp Hill Trinity (9-4), 7 p.m. Friday
Class A
*Bishop Canevin (12-1) vs. Union (10-3) at Acrisure Stadium, 11 a.m. Friday
Port Allegany (11-1) vs. Reynolds (11-1) at Bradford, 7 p.m. Friday
Northern Cambria (10-3) vs. Canton (11-1) at Mansion Park, 5 p.m. Friday
Northern Lehigh (12-1) at Steelton-Highspire (11-1), 1 p.m. Saturday
*WPIAL championship
#District 3 championship
^District 1 championship
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .
Tags: North Allegheny, Pine-Richland, Westinghouse
More High School Football• This week on Trib HSSN for week of Nov. 21, 2022
• After 2nd straight playoff trip, Burrell coaches, players continue to push program forward
• Season of change brings challenges to Chartiers Valley football team
• Thomas Jefferson peaks in time for playoffs, gives coach Bill Cherpak his 300th win
• Quaker Valley football out to raise program’s expectations after trying season