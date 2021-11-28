PIAA announces sites for football semifinals

By:

Sunday, November 28, 2021 | 2:54 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Central Valley’s Landon Alexander eludes North Catholic’s Kyle Tipinski to score his second touchdown during the WPIAL Class 3A championship game on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at Heinz Field.

With the WPIAL football playoffs and the Highway to Heinz in the rearview mirror, the focus now turns to the PIAA postseason and the Road to Hershey.

The state playoffs have reached the final four as six WPIAL champions are one win away this weekend from heading to Hershey in search of additional gridiron gold.

Here are the times, dates and sites for the PIAA semifinals Friday and Saturday:

Class 6A

D-7 Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils (13-0) vs. D-6 State College Little Lions (8-5) at Mansion Park in Altoona on Saturday, at 1 p.m.

D-12 St. Joe’s Prep Hawks (10-2) vs. D-1 Garnet Valley Jaguars (14-0) at Ridley HS on Saturday, at 7 p.m.

Class 5A

D-7 Penn-Trafford Warriors (11-2) vs D-3 Exeter Township Eagles (10-3) at Bald Eagle HS on Friday, at 7 p.m.

D-1 Strath Haven Panthers (13-1) vs. D-12 Imhotep Charter Panthers (10-1) at Ridley HS on Friday, at 7 p.m.

Class 4A

D-7 Aliquippa Quips (11-1) vs. D-4 Jersey Shore Bulldogs (14-0) at Central Cambria HS on Friday, at 7 p.m.

D-3 Bishop McDevitt Crusaders (11-1) vs. D-1 Bishop Shanahan Eagles (11-3) at Coatesville HS on Friday, at 7 p.m.

Class 3A

D-6 Central (Martinsburg) Dragons (14-0) vs. D-7 Central Valley Warriors (13-0) at Central Valley HS on Friday, at 7 p.m.

D-3 Wyomissing Spartans (14-0) vs. D-12 Neumann-Goretti Saints (12-1) at TBD

Class 2A

D-7 Serra Catholic Eagles (14-1) vs. D-10 Farrell Steelers (11-0) at Slippery Rock University on Friday, at 7 p.m.

D-4 Southern Columbia Tigers (13-1) vs. D-11 Northern Lehigh Bulldogs (11-3) at Lehighton HS on Friday, at 7 p.m.

Class A

D-9 Redbank Valley (11-1) vs. D-7 Bishop Canevin Crusaders (13-1) at Martorelli Stadium in West View on Friday, at 7 p.m.

D-4 Canton Warriors (14-0) vs. D-6 Bishop Guilfoyle Marauders (9-4) at Mansion Park in Altoona on Friday, at 7 p.m.