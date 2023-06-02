PIAA announces sites, times for 1st round of state baseball playoffs
Friday, June 2, 2023 | 2:49 PM
The six WPIAL baseball champions will start the state tournament close to home, but nobody will be closer than Riverside.
The Class 3A champion Panthers have a home game Monday in the first round of the PIAA playoffs. Riverside hosts Tyrone at 3 p.m.
All first-round games are Monday.
WPIAL Class 6A champion Mt. Lebanon and Class A champion Bishop Canevin are part of a doubleheader at Boyce Mayview Park. Another doubleheader at North Allegheny includes 5A champion Shaler and 2A champion Seton LaSalle.
Class 4A winner Hopewell plays Northern Lebanon at Washington & Jefferson.
The six tournaments conclude June 15-16 with championship games at Penn State.
Here’s a list of games involving WPIAL teams:
PIAA baseball playoffs
Monday’s games
Class 6A
North Allegheny vs. McDowell at Mercyhurst, 11:30 a.m.
Mt. Lebanon vs. Manheim Township at Boyce Mayview Park, 2 p.m.
Class 5A
Bethel Park at Mechanicsburg, 4 p.m.
Shaler vs. Muhlenberg at North Allegheny, 2 p.m.
Penn-Trafford vs. Central Mountain at Lock Haven, 4 p.m.
Class 4A
Indiana at East Pennsboro, 4 p.m.
Latrobe at Bellefonte, 2 p.m.
Hopewell vs. Northern Lebanon at W&J, 3 p.m.
Montour vs. Cathedral Prep at Mercyhurst, 4:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Tyrone at Riverside, 3 p.m.
East Allegheny vs. Fairview at Mercyhurst, 2 p.m.
Neshannock vs. Punxsutawney at Showers Field, 6 p.m.
Avonworth at Philipsburg-Osceola, 4 p.m.
Class 2A
Seton LaSalle vs. Karns City at North Allegheny, 5 p.m.
Serra Catholic vs. Sharpsville at Slippery Rock, 4:30 p.m.
Burgettstown vs. Redbank Valley at Showers Field, 1 p.m.
Class A
Bishop Canevin vs. Saegertown at Boyce Mayview Park, 5 p.m.
California at Southern Fulton, 4:30 p.m.
Union vs. West Middlesex at Slippery Rock, 2 p.m
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .
