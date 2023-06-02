PIAA announces sites, times for 1st round of state baseball playoffs

Friday, June 2, 2023 | 2:49 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Riverside pitcher Hunter Garvin (right) celebrates with Christian Lucarelli and teammates after defeating Neshannock in the WPIAL Class 3A championship game on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Wild Things Park.

The six WPIAL baseball champions will start the state tournament close to home, but nobody will be closer than Riverside.

The Class 3A champion Panthers have a home game Monday in the first round of the PIAA playoffs. Riverside hosts Tyrone at 3 p.m.

All first-round games are Monday.

WPIAL Class 6A champion Mt. Lebanon and Class A champion Bishop Canevin are part of a doubleheader at Boyce Mayview Park. Another doubleheader at North Allegheny includes 5A champion Shaler and 2A champion Seton LaSalle.

Class 4A winner Hopewell plays Northern Lebanon at Washington & Jefferson.

The six tournaments conclude June 15-16 with championship games at Penn State.

Here’s a list of games involving WPIAL teams:

PIAA baseball playoffs

Monday’s games

Class 6A

North Allegheny vs. McDowell at Mercyhurst, 11:30 a.m.

Mt. Lebanon vs. Manheim Township at Boyce Mayview Park, 2 p.m.

Class 5A

Bethel Park at Mechanicsburg, 4 p.m.

Shaler vs. Muhlenberg at North Allegheny, 2 p.m.

Penn-Trafford vs. Central Mountain at Lock Haven, 4 p.m.

Class 4A

Indiana at East Pennsboro, 4 p.m.

Latrobe at Bellefonte, 2 p.m.

Hopewell vs. Northern Lebanon at W&J, 3 p.m.

Montour vs. Cathedral Prep at Mercyhurst, 4:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Tyrone at Riverside, 3 p.m.

East Allegheny vs. Fairview at Mercyhurst, 2 p.m.

Neshannock vs. Punxsutawney at Showers Field, 6 p.m.

Avonworth at Philipsburg-Osceola, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Seton LaSalle vs. Karns City at North Allegheny, 5 p.m.

Serra Catholic vs. Sharpsville at Slippery Rock, 4:30 p.m.

Burgettstown vs. Redbank Valley at Showers Field, 1 p.m.

Class A

Bishop Canevin vs. Saegertown at Boyce Mayview Park, 5 p.m.

California at Southern Fulton, 4:30 p.m.

Union vs. West Middlesex at Slippery Rock, 2 p.m

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer.

