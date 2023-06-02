TribLIVE Logo
PIAA announces sites, times for 1st round of state baseball playoffs

Friday, June 2, 2023 | 2:49 PM

The six WPIAL baseball champions will start the state tournament close to home, but nobody will be closer than Riverside.

The Class 3A champion Panthers have a home game Monday in the first round of the PIAA playoffs. Riverside hosts Tyrone at 3 p.m.

All first-round games are Monday.

WPIAL Class 6A champion Mt. Lebanon and Class A champion Bishop Canevin are part of a doubleheader at Boyce Mayview Park. Another doubleheader at North Allegheny includes 5A champion Shaler and 2A champion Seton LaSalle.

Class 4A winner Hopewell plays Northern Lebanon at Washington & Jefferson.

The six tournaments conclude June 15-16 with championship games at Penn State.

Here’s a list of games involving WPIAL teams:

PIAA baseball playoffs

Monday’s games

Class 6A

North Allegheny vs. McDowell at Mercyhurst, 11:30 a.m.

Mt. Lebanon vs. Manheim Township at Boyce Mayview Park, 2 p.m.

Class 5A

Bethel Park at Mechanicsburg, 4 p.m.

Shaler vs. Muhlenberg at North Allegheny, 2 p.m.

Penn-Trafford vs. Central Mountain at Lock Haven, 4 p.m.

Class 4A

Indiana at East Pennsboro, 4 p.m.

Latrobe at Bellefonte, 2 p.m.

Hopewell vs. Northern Lebanon at W&J, 3 p.m.

Montour vs. Cathedral Prep at Mercyhurst, 4:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Tyrone at Riverside, 3 p.m.

East Allegheny vs. Fairview at Mercyhurst, 2 p.m.

Neshannock vs. Punxsutawney at Showers Field, 6 p.m.

Avonworth at Philipsburg-Osceola, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Seton LaSalle vs. Karns City at North Allegheny, 5 p.m.

Serra Catholic vs. Sharpsville at Slippery Rock, 4:30 p.m.

Burgettstown vs. Redbank Valley at Showers Field, 1 p.m.

Class A

Bishop Canevin vs. Saegertown at Boyce Mayview Park, 5 p.m.

California at Southern Fulton, 4:30 p.m.

Union vs. West Middlesex at Slippery Rock, 2 p.m

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

