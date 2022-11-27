TribLIVE Logo
WPIAL Logo White

PIAA announces semifinal sites, times for state football playoffs

By:
Sunday, November 27, 2022 | 10:55 AM

The Pine-Richland football team has a two-hour bus ride this weekend and Aliquippa has a three-hour trip ahead. That often comes with reaching the state semifinals.

The PIAA announced sites for the next round of playoff games.

Pine-Richland faces District 3 champion Cocalico at Mansion Park Stadium in Altoona at 7 p.m. Friday. Aliquippa plays District 11 champion Allentown Central Catholic at Bald Eagle Area in Bellefonte at 7 p.m. Friday.

City League champion Westinghouse and WPIAL champion Steel Valley stay closer to home. They’ll meet in a Class 2A semifinal at West Mifflin at 7 p.m. Friday.

Belle Vernon plays Central Martinsburg at Central Cambria in a Class 3A semifinal. Union is headed to Clarion University for its Class A game against Port Allegany. Both are 7 p.m. Friday

PIAA football playoffs

Semifinals

Class 6A

St. Joseph’s Prep (10-1) vs. Garnet Valley (13-0) at Northeast Super Site, Philadelphia, 1 p.m. Saturday

State College (13-0) vs. Harrisburg (10-2) at Mansion Park Stadium, Altoona, 1 p.m. Saturday

Class 5A

Upper Dublin (14-0) vs. Imhotep Charter (9-2) at Wissahickon, Amber, 7 p.m. Friday

Pine-Richland (11-3) vs. Cocalico (10-4) at Mansion Park Stadium, Altoona, 7 p.m. Friday

Class 4A

Bishop McDevitt (11-1) vs. Crestwood (13-1) at Exeter Township, Reading, 7 p.m. Friday

Aliquippa (12-0) vs. Allentown Central Catholic (9-5) at Bald Eagle Area, Bellefonte, 7 p.m. Friday

Class 3A

Neumann-Goretti (9-3) vs. Wyomissing (13-0) at Germantown Super Site, Philadelphia, 1 p.m. Saturday

Belle Vernon (10-2) vs. Martinsburg Central (12-2) at Central Cambria, Ebensburg, 7 p.m. Friday

Class 2A

Southern Columbia (11-3) vs. Camp Hill Trinity (10-4) at Selinsgrove, 7 p.m. Friday

Steel Valley (12-0) vs. Westinghouse (13-0) at West Mifflin, 7 p.m. Friday

Class A

Steelton-Highspire (12-1) vs. Canton (12-1) at Shamokin, 7 p.m. Friday

Union (12-3) vs. Port Allegany (12-1) at Clarion University, 7 p.m. Friday

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: , , , , ,

More High School Football

Coach Ron Prady doesn’t want Latrobe football to be 1-hit wonder
Valley goes through growing pains in Dave Heavner’s 1st season
Returning contributors have Quaker Valley girls in position to make noise
Westinghouse shuts down Farrell, sets up PIAA semifinal showdown with WPIAL champion
Guido: After memorable season, time to hand out annual football awards

HSSN Promo
  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter