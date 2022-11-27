PIAA announces semifinal sites, times for state football playoffs

By:

Sunday, November 27, 2022 | 10:55 AM

Andrew Palla | For the Tribune-Review Pine-Richland defensive back Bryce O’Brien (left) celebrates with teammate Tenner Cunningham after hauling in an interception to secure the Rams’ 21-14 victory over Cathedral Prep in the PIAA Class 5A quarterfinals Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Gibsonia.

The Pine-Richland football team has a two-hour bus ride this weekend and Aliquippa has a three-hour trip ahead. That often comes with reaching the state semifinals.

The PIAA announced sites for the next round of playoff games.

Pine-Richland faces District 3 champion Cocalico at Mansion Park Stadium in Altoona at 7 p.m. Friday. Aliquippa plays District 11 champion Allentown Central Catholic at Bald Eagle Area in Bellefonte at 7 p.m. Friday.

City League champion Westinghouse and WPIAL champion Steel Valley stay closer to home. They’ll meet in a Class 2A semifinal at West Mifflin at 7 p.m. Friday.

Belle Vernon plays Central Martinsburg at Central Cambria in a Class 3A semifinal. Union is headed to Clarion University for its Class A game against Port Allegany. Both are 7 p.m. Friday

PIAA football playoffs

Semifinals

Class 6A

St. Joseph’s Prep (10-1) vs. Garnet Valley (13-0) at Northeast Super Site, Philadelphia, 1 p.m. Saturday

State College (13-0) vs. Harrisburg (10-2) at Mansion Park Stadium, Altoona, 1 p.m. Saturday

Class 5A

Upper Dublin (14-0) vs. Imhotep Charter (9-2) at Wissahickon, Amber, 7 p.m. Friday

Pine-Richland (11-3) vs. Cocalico (10-4) at Mansion Park Stadium, Altoona, 7 p.m. Friday

Class 4A

Bishop McDevitt (11-1) vs. Crestwood (13-1) at Exeter Township, Reading, 7 p.m. Friday

Aliquippa (12-0) vs. Allentown Central Catholic (9-5) at Bald Eagle Area, Bellefonte, 7 p.m. Friday

Class 3A

Neumann-Goretti (9-3) vs. Wyomissing (13-0) at Germantown Super Site, Philadelphia, 1 p.m. Saturday

Belle Vernon (10-2) vs. Martinsburg Central (12-2) at Central Cambria, Ebensburg, 7 p.m. Friday

Class 2A

Southern Columbia (11-3) vs. Camp Hill Trinity (10-4) at Selinsgrove, 7 p.m. Friday

Steel Valley (12-0) vs. Westinghouse (13-0) at West Mifflin, 7 p.m. Friday

Class A

Steelton-Highspire (12-1) vs. Canton (12-1) at Shamokin, 7 p.m. Friday

Union (12-3) vs. Port Allegany (12-1) at Clarion University, 7 p.m. Friday

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Aliquippa, Belle Vernon, Pine-Richland, Steel Valley, Union, Westinghouse