PIAA announces sites, times for state soccer playoff openers

By:

Sunday, November 7, 2021 | 4:27 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Moon players celebrate after defeating Seneca Valley, 4-0, in the WPIAL Class 4A championship game on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at Highmark Stadium.

The PIAA revealed sites and times for first-round matchups in the state soccer playoffs and all eight WPIAL champions all have home games.

All first-round games are Tuesday.

Among the boys matchups, Seneca Valley will host Hempfield of District 3 at 5 p.m., Hampton hosts Hollidaysburg at 6:30 p.m., Grove City visits Quaker Valley at 6:30 p.m., and Winchester Thurston hosts Everett at Graham Field in Wilkinsburg at 5 p.m.

The four WPIAL girls champions also start the state playoffs at home Tuesday. Ephrata visits Moon at 5:30 p.m., Mars hosts Red Land at 5:30 p.m., Fort LeBoeuf visits Avonworth at 6 p.m., and Steel Valley hosts Northern Bedford at 6 p.m.

All other WPIAL teams begin the state playoffs on the road.

The four-round tournaments conclude with championship games Nov. 19-20 at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey.

Here’s the complete PIAA schedule for the first round:

Boys soccer

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 4A

Warwick at Conestoga, 6:15 p.m.; Dallastown at Hazleton, TBD; Abington at Emmaus, 6:15 p.m.; Council Rock South at La Salle College, 4 p.m.; North Penn at Central Dauphin, 7 p.m.; Peters Township at State College, 6 p.m.; Parkland vs. Lower Merion at TBD, TBD; Hempfield (District 3) at Seneca Valley, 5 p.m.

Class 3A

Donegal at Bishop Shanahan, 5 p.m.; Palmyra at Northwestern Lehigh, 6 p.m.; Archbishop Wood vs. Fleetwood at Ukrainian Americans Sports Center, 3 p.m.; Danville at North Pocono, 5:30 p.m.; Archbishop Ryan at Hershey, 7 p.m.; West Allegheny at Bradford, 7 p.m.; Hollidaysburg at Hampton, 6:30 p.m.; Franklin Regional vs. Cathedral Prep at Dollinger Field, Erie, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Midd-West at Lancaster Mennonite, 7 p.m.; Notre Dame GP at Wyoming Seminary, 6 p.m.; Lansdale Catholic vs. Allentown CC at Catasauqua, 7 p.m.; Oley Valley vs. Lewisburg at Midd-West, 7 p.m.; Grove City at Quaker Valley, 6 p.m.; Karns City at Somerset, 7 p.m.; North Catholic at Richland, 6 p.m.; Ambridge at Fairview, 6 p.m.

Class A

Holy Cross at Camp Hill, 6 p.m.; Faith Christian vs. Masterman at Palisades, 4:30 p.m.; Tulpehocken vs. East Juniata at Selinsgrove, 5 p.m.; West Branch at Moravian Academy, 7 p.m.; Everett vs. Winchester Thurston at Graham Field, 5 p.m.; St. Joseph’s Catholic vs. Mercer at Slippery Rock, 5:30 p.m.; Greensburg C.C. at McConnellsburg, 6 p.m.; Eden Christian at Brockway, 7 p.m.

Girls soccer

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 4A

Carlisle vs. Downingtown East at Downingtown West, 6 p.m.; Nazareth at Delaware Valley, 5 p.m.; Conestoga vs. Central at Germantown Super Site, 3:30 p.m.; Pennridge at Parkland, 7 p.m.; Central Bucks East at Central Dauphin, 5 p.m.; Seneca Valley at McDowell, 6 p.m.; Wilson at Owen J. Roberts, 7 p.m.; Ephrata at Moon, 5:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Greencastle-Antrim at Radnor, 6 p.m.; Northwestern Lehigh vs. Dallas at TBD, TBD; ELCO vs. Mifflinburg at Midd-West, 5 p.m.; Villa Joseph Marie vs. Archbishop Ryan at Conwell-Egan, 3 p.m.; St. Hubert’s at Mechanicsburg, 6 p.m.; Plum at Hollidaysburg, 6 p.m.; Red Land at Mars, 5 p.m.; Montour at Bradford, 5 p.m.

Class 2A

Montoursville at Wyomissing, 3 p.m.; Holy Redeemer vs. Allentown CC at Catasauqua, 5 p.m.; Archbishop Wood at Springfield Township, 7 p.m.; Bishop McDevitt at Central Columbia, 6 p.m.; Trinity vs. Bedford at Somerset, 5 p.m.; Fort LeBoeuf at Avonworth, 6 p.m.; North Catholic at Karns City, 6 p.m.; Southmoreland vs. Villa Maria at Dollinger Field, Erie, 5:30 p.m.

Class A

South Williamsport vs. Brandywine Heights at Schuylkill Valley, 6 p.m.; Lakeland at Moravian Academy, 5 p.m.; Conwell-Egan vs. Faith Christian at Palisades, 6:30 p.m.; Harrisburg Christian at Southern Columbia, 6 p.m.; Northern Bedford at Steel Valley, Campbell Field, 6 p.m.; West Branch at Brockway, 5 p.m.; Greensburg C.C. vs. Mercer at Slippery Rock HS, 7:30 p.m.; Freedom at Windber, 6 p.m.

