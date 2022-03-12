PIAA announces sites, times for Tuesday’s basketball quarterfinals
Saturday, March 12, 2022 | 2:50 PM
The WPIAL is guaranteed to have a boys team in the Class 5A state championship with Laurel Highlands, New Castle, Gateway and Penn Hills all reaching the quarterfinals.
They’ll pair off Tuesday in two matchups in a doubleheader at Robert Morris’ UPMC Events Center. New Castle plays Penn Hills at 6 p.m. Laurel Highlands faces Gateway at 8 p.m. The PIAA announced sites and times for the six classifications with quarterfinals on Tuesday.
The six other classifications have quarterfinals Wednesday.
PIAA basketball playoffs
Tuesday’s games
1-1 Plymouth Whitemarsh (28-0) vs. 1-6 Perkiomen Valley (20-9) at Upper Dublin, 7 p.m.
3-3 Cedar Cliff (27-1) vs. 1-3 Pennsbury (25-3) at Governor Mifflin, 7 p.m.
1-2 Spring-Ford (22-6) vs. 3-1 Central Dauphin (22-4) at Manheim Township, 6 p.m.
11-3 Easton (27-2) vs. 7-1 Mt. Lebanon (25-1) at Bald Eagle, 5 p.m.
1-1 Chester (20-3) vs. 3-2 Shippensburg (22-4) at Manheim Township, 7:30 p.m.
1-5 Marple Newtown (18-10) vs. 12-1 Imhotep Charter (25-4) at Bensalem, 7 p.m.
7-7 Penn Hills (20-5) vs. 7-2 New Castle (25-2) at Robert Morris, 6 p.m.
7-1 Laurel Highlands (27-0) vs. 7-4 Gateway (17-6) at Robert Morris, 8 p.m.
12-1 Neumann-Goretti (20-4) vs. 11-1 Bethlehem Catholic (21-6) at Geigle Complex, Reading, 7:30 p.m.
12-2 West Philadelphia (21-5) vs. 2-1 Dallas (24-3) at Liberty, 7:30 p.m.
12-5 Archbishop Carroll (14-10) vs. 7-2 Montour (22-5) at Penns Valley, 6 p.m.
7-1 Quaker Valley (25-0) vs. 10-1 Fairview (25-2) at Sharon, 7 p.m.
12-1 Neumann Goretti (14-9) vs. 12-3 Conwell Egan (13-10) at Archbishop Carroll, 6 p.m.
2-1 Riverside (22-4) vs. 12-2 Imhotep Charter (15-9) at Liberty, 6 p.m.
6-1 River Valley (23-4) vs. 7-2 Freedom (20-5) at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.
7-1 North Catholic (21-5) vs. 6-2 Forest Hills (21-7) at Norwin, 6 p.m.
4-3 Mt. Carmel (22-5) vs. 4-2 South Williamsport (23-4) at Danville, 7 p.m.
4-1 Southern Columbia (27-1) vs. 6-2 Bishop McCort (25-4) at Bald Eagle, 6:30 p.m.
7-1 Neshannock (26-2) vs. 7-5 Shenango (16-9) at Blackhawk, 7 p.m.
6-1 Homer Center (25-4) vs. 6-3 Bellwood Antis (23-6) at Central Cambria, 7 p.m.
11-1 Nativity BVM (21-6) vs. 3-3 Mt. Calvary Christian (27-2) at Geigle Complex, Reading, 6 p.m.
4-1 St. John Neumann (24-3) vs. 3-1 Linville Hill Christian (24-3) at Martz Hall, Pottsville, 7 p.m.
7-1 Bishop Canevin (22-4) vs. 7-4 Imani Christian (17-6) at Gateway, 7 p.m.
7-2 Union (24-3) vs. 9-1 Elk County (24-5) at Clarion University, 7 p.m.
