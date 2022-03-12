PIAA announces sites, times for Tuesday’s basketball quarterfinals

Saturday, March 12, 2022 | 2:50 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review New Castle’s Jonathan Anderson scores against Gateway’s Ryan Greggerson during their WPIAL Class 5A semifinal on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at UMPC Events Center in Moon.

The WPIAL is guaranteed to have a boys team in the Class 5A state championship with Laurel Highlands, New Castle, Gateway and Penn Hills all reaching the quarterfinals.

They’ll pair off Tuesday in two matchups in a doubleheader at Robert Morris’ UPMC Events Center. New Castle plays Penn Hills at 6 p.m. Laurel Highlands faces Gateway at 8 p.m. The PIAA announced sites and times for the six classifications with quarterfinals on Tuesday.

The six other classifications have quarterfinals Wednesday.

PIAA basketball playoffs

Tuesday’s games

Class 6A girls

1-1 Plymouth Whitemarsh (28-0) vs. 1-6 Perkiomen Valley (20-9) at Upper Dublin, 7 p.m.

3-3 Cedar Cliff (27-1) vs. 1-3 Pennsbury (25-3) at Governor Mifflin, 7 p.m.

1-2 Spring-Ford (22-6) vs. 3-1 Central Dauphin (22-4) at Manheim Township, 6 p.m.

11-3 Easton (27-2) vs. 7-1 Mt. Lebanon (25-1) at Bald Eagle, 5 p.m.

Class 5A boys

1-1 Chester (20-3) vs. 3-2 Shippensburg (22-4) at Manheim Township, 7:30 p.m.

1-5 Marple Newtown (18-10) vs. 12-1 Imhotep Charter (25-4) at Bensalem, 7 p.m.

7-7 Penn Hills (20-5) vs. 7-2 New Castle (25-2) at Robert Morris, 6 p.m.

7-1 Laurel Highlands (27-0) vs. 7-4 Gateway (17-6) at Robert Morris, 8 p.m.

Class 4A boys

12-1 Neumann-Goretti (20-4) vs. 11-1 Bethlehem Catholic (21-6) at Geigle Complex, Reading, 7:30 p.m.

12-2 West Philadelphia (21-5) vs. 2-1 Dallas (24-3) at Liberty, 7:30 p.m.

12-5 Archbishop Carroll (14-10) vs. 7-2 Montour (22-5) at Penns Valley, 6 p.m.

7-1 Quaker Valley (25-0) vs. 10-1 Fairview (25-2) at Sharon, 7 p.m.

Class 3A girls

12-1 Neumann Goretti (14-9) vs. 12-3 Conwell Egan (13-10) at Archbishop Carroll, 6 p.m.

2-1 Riverside (22-4) vs. 12-2 Imhotep Charter (15-9) at Liberty, 6 p.m.

6-1 River Valley (23-4) vs. 7-2 Freedom (20-5) at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.

7-1 North Catholic (21-5) vs. 6-2 Forest Hills (21-7) at Norwin, 6 p.m.

Class 2A girls

4-3 Mt. Carmel (22-5) vs. 4-2 South Williamsport (23-4) at Danville, 7 p.m.

4-1 Southern Columbia (27-1) vs. 6-2 Bishop McCort (25-4) at Bald Eagle, 6:30 p.m.

7-1 Neshannock (26-2) vs. 7-5 Shenango (16-9) at Blackhawk, 7 p.m.

6-1 Homer Center (25-4) vs. 6-3 Bellwood Antis (23-6) at Central Cambria, 7 p.m.

Class A boys

11-1 Nativity BVM (21-6) vs. 3-3 Mt. Calvary Christian (27-2) at Geigle Complex, Reading, 6 p.m.

4-1 St. John Neumann (24-3) vs. 3-1 Linville Hill Christian (24-3) at Martz Hall, Pottsville, 7 p.m.

7-1 Bishop Canevin (22-4) vs. 7-4 Imani Christian (17-6) at Gateway, 7 p.m.

7-2 Union (24-3) vs. 9-1 Elk County (24-5) at Clarion University, 7 p.m.

