PIAA announces state soccer playoff pairings

Sunday, November 6, 2022 | 7:04 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Pine-Richland’s Sam Larson works past Seneca Valley’s Daniel Leech during the WPIAL Class 4A championship game on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Highmark Stadium.

The PIAA announced opening-round pairings for the state soccer playoffs, which are set to begin Tuesday.

The matchups involving WPIAL teams are as follows:

Boys

First round

Class 4A

3-4 Warwick (11-7-2) at 7-1 Pine-Richland (15-4-1), 5:30 p.m.

7-2 Seneca Valley (18-1-1) at 6-1 State College, 6 p.m.

Class 3A

3-3 Palmyra (18-3-1) at 7-1 Moon (20-0-1), 5 p.m.

7-2 Ambridge (14-7-1) at 9-1 Bradford (11-9), 5 p.m.

7-3 Plum (19-2-1) vs. 10-1 Cathedral Prep (16-1-1), 6 p.m. at Hagerty Family Events Center, Erie

Class 2A

10-2 Harbor Creek (14-5-1) at 7-1 Deer Lakes (20-2), 6 p.m.

7-2 Beaver (14-7) at 5-1 Bedford (18-1-1), 5 p.m. at Windber High School

7-3 Quaker Valley (18-4) at 10-1 Mercyhurst (16-3-1), 7:30 p.m. at Mercyhurst University

Class A

6-1 United (15-3-1) at 7-1 Winchester Thurston, 6 p.m. at Norwin

7-2 Charleroi (17-3) at 9-1 Karns City (17-3), 6 p.m.

7-3 Eden Christian (16-3-1) at 10-1 Seneca (17-2), 6 p.m.

Girls

First round

Class 4A

3-4 Warwick (15-4) at 7-1 North Allegheny (20-1), 6 p.m.

7-2 Peters Township (14-2-3) at 10-1 McDowell (18-1-1), 6 p.m.

Class 3A

7-4 Latrobe (12-4-2) at 7-1 Moon (20-0), 7 p.m.

7-2 Mars (17-1) at 9-1 Bradford (14-4), 7 p.m.

7-3 Plum (17-2) at 10-1 Warren (9-9), 6 p.m. War Memorial Field

Class 2A

10-2 General McLane (13-6-1) at 7-1 Avonworth (19-3), 6 p.m.

7-2 Mt. Pleasant (19-2) vs. 5-1 Bedford (16-3), 6 p.m. at Richland High School

7-3 North Catholic (16-2) at 10-1 Fort LeBouef (14-1-2), 6 p.m.

Class A

5-2 Rockwood (15-5) at 7-1 Freedom (17-4), 6 p.m.

7-2 Springdale (16-4) at 10-1 Mercyhurst Prep (14-5-1), 5:30 p.m. at Mercyhurst University

7-3 Greensburg Central Catholic (13-5) at 5-1 Windber (19-0), 7:15 p.m.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

