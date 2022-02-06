PIAA announces wrestling tournament pairings

The PIAA wrestling team tournament will commence Monday with opening round matches. Teams that advance will compete at the Giant Center in Hershey Thursday-Saturday. Here’s a look at the matchups:

Wrestling

PIAA team tournament

Class 3A

Preliminary round

Monday’s schedule

(7-3) Latrobe at (8-1) Carrick, 7 p.m.; (7-4) Canon-McMillan at (3-3) Cumberland Valley, 6 p.m.; (3-4) Dallastown at (1-3) Spring-Ford, 7 p.m.; (1-4) West Chester Henderson at (11-2) Nazareth Middle School, 7:30 p.m.

First round

Thursday’s schedule

At Giant Center

6 p.m. matches: (1-1) Council Rock South vs. (7-3) Latrobe/(8-1) Carrick winner; (10-1) General McLane vs. (3-2) Central Dauphin; (12-1) La Salle College vs. (7-2) Connellsville; (11-1) Bethlehem Catholic vs. (7-4) Canon-McMillan/(3-3) Cumberland Valley winner

8 p.m. matches: (7-1) Waynesburg vs. (3-4) Dallastown/(1-3) Spring-Ford winner; (6-1) Mifflin County vs. (1-2) Quakertown; (2-1) Abington Heights vs. (1-4) West Chester Henderson/(11-2) Nazareth winner; (3-1) Gettysburg vs. (4-1) Williamsport

Class 2A

Preliminary round

Monday’s schedule

(7-3) Burgettstown vs. (10-2) Fort LeBoeuf, 7 p.m.; (10-3) Corry at (6-2) Tyrone, 6 p.m.; (11-2) Saucon Valley vs. (4-3) Canton at Nazareth Middle School, 6 p.m.; (3-3) West Perry at (4-2) Montgomery, 7 p.m.

First round

Thursday’s schedule

At Giant Center

2 p.m. matches: (4-1) Benton vs. (1-1) Faith Christian Academy; (9-1) Brookville vs. (7-3) Burgettstown/Fort LeBoeuf winner; (11-1) Notre Dame-Green Pond vs. (10-3) Corry/(6-2) Tyrone winner; (3-1) Bishop McDevitt vs. (7-2) Burrell

4 p.m. matches: (7-1) Quaker Valley vs. (11-2) Saucon Valley/(4-3) Canton winner; (6-1) Forest Hills vs. (3-2) Boiling Springs; (2-1) Lackawanna Trail vs. (5-1) Chestnut Ridge; (10-1) Hickory vs. (3-3) West Perry at (4-2) Montgomery winner

