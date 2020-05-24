PIAA approves new classifications, divisions for competitive spirit

By:

Sunday, May 24, 2020 | 3:35 PM

Tribune-Review North Allegheny High School cheerleaders compete in the WPIAL Spirit Championships at Hempfield High School on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020.

Competitive spirit, which became a PIAA sport eight years ago, will see some changes next season.

The PIAA board approved a new formula for grouping teams that measures both school enrollment and squad size. As a result, there will be five state champions crowned next winter rather than four.

The new formula separates PIAA teams into two enrollment classifications: Class 3A and 2A. Each classification will be divided into two divisions: one for small squads (1 to 15 members) and one for large squads (16 or more).

The PIAA also has one co-ed division for all teams with at least one boy.

In previous years, PIAA competitive spirit teams weren’t separated by enrollment, only squad size. The large varsity division included teams with 21 or more members, medium varsity had 20 to 16 and small varsity had 15 or fewer, along with a co-ed division.

The WPIAL will adjust its 2020-21 championships to match the PIAA format.

The WPIAL has 23 teams in Class 3A next season and 15 in Class 2A.

Class 3A: North Allegheny, Seneca Valley, Butler, Mt. Lebanon, Hempfield, Canon-McMillan, Norwin, Pine-Richland, Baldwin, Bethel Park, Peters Township, North Hills, Shaler, Penn-Trafford, Franklin Regional, Oakland Catholic, Penn Hills, Mars, Hampton, Plum, South Fayette, Thomas Jefferson, Indiana.

Class 2A: Ringgold, Montour, Central Valley, Highlands, Elizabeth Forward, Hopewell, Derry, South Park, McGuffey, Laurel, Neshannock, Chartiers-Houston, Riverview, Bishop Canevin, Geibel Catholic.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter .