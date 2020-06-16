PIAA approves state football brackets; WPIAL can finalize its playoff plans

Monday, June 15, 2020 | 9:47 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Thomas Jefferson’s Dan Deabner shows off the WPIAL championship trophy to fans after defeating Belle Vernon in the Class 4A final Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Heinz Field.

The PIAA approved state tournament brackets for all sports except basketball Monday, meaning the WPIAL soon can finalize plans for its football playoffs and championship games.

The PIAA football brackets have the Class 6A champion entering the state playoffs in Week 13 (quarterfinals) on Nov. 27-28. The five other WPIAL champions from Class 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and A must join the PIAA playoffs in Week 14 (semifinals) on Dec. 4-5.

The WPIAL needed that information before it can decide which classifications will play their championships at Heinz Field. A few months ago, the WPIAL tentatively reserved the North Shore stadium for championships Nov. 20 or 21.

The following weekend is busy at Heinz Field with the Steelers hosting the Ravens for a Thanksgiving Day game on Nov. 26, and Pitt hosting Syracuse on Nov. 28.

To play the Class 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A or A championship game Nov. 20 or 21 at Heinz, the WPIAL would need to limit the bracket to three rounds, meaning no more than eight teams could qualify.

For some classifications, that would mean a third or fewer of the teams would make the playoffs.

A limited playoff field might be easier to implement in Class 5A, which has only 18 teams, or Class 3A, which has 20. However, Class 4A has 22 teams, Class A has 24 and Class 2A has 27.

The WPIAL board meets Thursday.

WPIAL associate executive director Amy Scheuneman said the board will discuss the football playoffs but most likely will refer the issue back to the football steering committee for a recommendation in July.

The WPIAL traditionally takes four championship games to Heinz Field but could take fewer.

Among the changes in the PIAA playoff, the state brackets once again have Pittsburgh and Philadelphia teams on opposite sides. In the past two seasons, the WPIAL and District 12 teams met in the semifinals in Class 6A and 5A.

District 12 includes Philadelphia Catholic League and public school teams.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer.