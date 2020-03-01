PIAA awards 9 top seeds to WPIAL wrestlers

Sunday, March 1, 2020 | 2:18 PM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Hempfield’s Tyler Linsenbigler grapples in neutral with Latrobe’s Ricky Armstrong in the 145 weight class bout on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 at Greater Latrobe High School. Hempfield won 37-33.

The PIAA released the pairings for the state wrestling tournament and to no surprise numerous WPIAL champions were seeded No. 1, including seven in Class AAA.

The annual PIAA individual wrestling championships begin 9 a.m. Thursday at the Giant Center in Hershey with Class AA preliminary rounds. Class AAA competition begins at 4 p.m.

The top seeds from the WPIAL in Class AA are two-time state champion Thayne Lawrence (21-0) of Frazier and Ellwood City senior Austin Walley (41-1) at 182. There were a total of six wrestlers from the Southwest Regional seeded No. 1.

South Park junior Joey Fischer (41-2) at 113 pounds and Elizabeth Forward senior Ryan Michaels (42-2) at 120 are seeded No. 2.

Three returning state champions headline the Class AAA tournament as No. 1 seeds — Franklin Regional junior Carter Dibert (37-2) at 113, Seneca Valley junior Alejandro Herrera-Rondon (39-3) at 132 and Canon-McMillan senior Gerrit Nijenhuis (43-0) at 182.

Also seeded No. 1 are Norwin senior Kurtis Phipps (36-1), two-time runner-up, at 126 pounds; Seneca Valley sophomore Tyler Chappell (45-4) at 120; Hempfield junior Tyler Linsenbigler (38-2) at 145; and Mt. Lebanon senior Luke Stout (38-0) at 195.

Waynesburg junior Wyatt Henson (46-4) at 138 and Hempfield junior heavyweight Isaiah Vance (38-1) are seeded No. 2.

Check out the PIAA Class AAA and AA tournament brackets at piaa.org.

