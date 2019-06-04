PIAA baseball playoffs roundup: North Allegheny takes down McDowell

By: HSSN Staff

Monday, June 3, 2019 | 9:52 PM

Cole Young smacked two home runs and a double, and Anthony Hattrup knocked in three runs to lead North Allegheny to a 10-2 victory over District 10 champion McDowell in the opening round of the PIAA Class 6A baseball playoffs Monday at Ainsworth Field in Erie.

Hattrup allowed four hits and struck out five over five innings to earn the victory.

Cam Medic and Shane Murphy also knocked in a pair of runs for the Tigers (18-6), who will play Pine-Richland in the quarterfinals Thursday at a time and site to be determined.

Pine-Richland 2, Manheim Township 0 — Matt Schietroma scattered seven hits and struck out five batters over 6 2/3 innings, and Josh Scherer closed the game out as WPIAL champion Pine-Richland (19-4) won a PIAA Class 6A first-round game at Latrobe.

Grant Voytovich tripled, and Scherer and JD Armstrong doubled for the Rams, who scored on an error in the first inning to take control.

Class 5A

Cedar Cliff 9, Laurel Highlands 2 — Caleb Scott and Justin Brestensky each had two hits, but WPIAL runner-up Laurel Highlands (14-8) fell short in the first round of the PIAA Class 5A playoffs at Northern High School.

Class 4A

Beaver 13, Punxsutawney 3 (5 inn.) — Winning pitcher Alec Berg was 2 for 2 with three RBIs, and Zach Hansen singled in three runs as WPIAL champion Beaver (15-7) rolled to a PIAA Class A first-round win at Pullman Park.

Mike Champ and Dom Petrella also knocked in two runs for the Bobcats, who will play New Castle in the quarterfinals.

Bellefonte 4, Blackhawk 1 — District 6 champion Bellefonte scored four runs in the second inning and held on for a PIAA Class 4A win at Bald Eagle Area. Jarrett Wright had two hits, and John Malagise had an RBI for WPIAL runner-up Blackhawk (16-6).

New Castle 1, Warren 0 — Rocco Bernadina threw a four-hitter with 12 strikeouts to lead New Castle (12-10) to a PIAA Class 4A first-round victory at Ainsworth Field in Erie.

Matt Senchak knocked in the Red Hurricanes’ run in the top of the first inning. Nic Morell, Dane MiCaletti and Logan Gibson all had multiple hits for New Castle.

Class 3A

Hopewell 9, Bedford 3 — Tyler Beck had two hits, including a key run-scoring double, and Jake McGovern threw a complete-game four-hitter with 10 strikeouts to lead WPIAL runner-up Hopewell (16-6) to a PIAA Class 3A first-round win at Everett.

Hopewell will play District 6 champion Mt. Union (21-3) in the quarterfinals Thursday.

Philipsburg-Osceola 3, Steel Valley 0 — Isaiah Dixon knocked in two runs in the sixth inning to lift District 6’s Philipsburg-Osceola (16-7) to a PIAA Class 3A first-round win at Pullman Park. Nick Harhai allowed just three hits and struck out nine batters over 5 2/3 innings for WPIAL champion Steel Valley (13-9).

Class 2A

Laurel 2, Bishop Guilfoyle 0 — Landon Esposito and Robert Herr each doubled in runs in the top of the seventh inning to lift Laurel (13-7) to a PIAA Class 2A first-round win at Mt. Aloysius.

Will Shaffer allowed two hits and had 11 strikeouts over six innings, and Esposito secured the save.

Neshannock 7, Sharpsville 0 — Brendon Hink threw a three-hitter with seven strikeouts over six innings to lead Neshannock (19-3) to a PIAA Class 2A first-round win. Kadin Hall had two doubles and four RBIs for the Lancers.

Serra Catholic 6, Moniteau 3 — Mark Black hit a two-run home run to carry WPIAL runner-up Serra Catholic (21-3) to a PIAA Class 2A first-round win at Showers Field in DuBois. Alex Glumac earned the victory for the Eagles, who will play Neshannock in the quarterfinals.

Seton LaSalle 9, Lakeview 1 — Cam Colwell and Dan Boehme each had three hits and two RBIs to help WPIAL champion Seton LaSalle (20-2) to a PIAA Class 2A win at Pullman Park.

Sam Georgiana threw a five-hitter with eight strikeouts, and Dom Popa and Jake Verner each had two hits and an RBI for the Rebels, who will play Laurel in the quarterfinals.

Class A

Bishop McCort 2, Union 1 — Zach Ramach and Brendon Bair knocked in runs to lift District 6 champ Bishop McCort (16-6) to a PIAA Class A first-round win at Iron Horse Complex. Brayden Porter knocked in the lone run for WPIAL runner-up Union (15-5).

California 17, Rockwood 7 (5 inn.) — Nate Zemany had three hits, including a double, to help WPIAL champion California (19-1) roll to a victory in the first round of the PIAA Class A playoffs.

Payton Conte tripled as part of a nine-hit attack for the Trojans, who will play District 10 champion West Middlesex in the quarterfinals.

Elk County Catholic 4, Vincentian Academy 3 — Ryan Fritz hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh inning to give District 9 champion Elk County Catholic a PIAA Class A first-round win at Showers Field. Jared Katz, James Lutz and David Kelly all had RBIs for the Royals (13-5).