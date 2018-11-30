PIAA Class 2A semifinal capsule: Steel Valley vs. Wilmington

By: Jerin Steele

Thursday, November 29, 2018 | 11:15 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review, Steel Valley’s Kameron Williams catches a pass next to South Side Beaver’s Nate Roy during the WPIAL Class 2A championship game Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, at Robert Morris Unversity.

PIAA

Class 2A

Semifinals

Steel Valley (12-1) vs. Wilmington (12-1)

7 p.m. Friday at Ambridge

Winner plays: West Catholic (12-2) or Southern Columbia (14-0)

Coaches: Rod Steele, Steel Valley; Brandon Phillian, Wilmington

Statistical leaders

Passing: SV: Ronnell Lawrence 60-121-1,054 yards, 12 TDs, 12 INTs; W: Robert Pontius 65-110-1,133 yards, 13 TDs, 5 INTs.

Rushing: SV: Kameron Williams 202-1,809 yards, 22 TD; W: Cameron Marett 172-1,589 yards, 29 TD

Receiving: SV: Williams 23-404 yards; W: Junior McConahy 20-420 yards, 3 TDs

How they got here: Steel Valley scored a 48-6 win over South Side Beaver in the WPIAL final last week. Wilmington knocked off District 9 champion Ridgway, 56-14, in the quarterfinals and squeaked past District 5 champ Chestnut Ridge, 40-33, in the first round. The Greyhounds topped Sharpsville, 50-7, in the District 10 title game.

Extra points: Steel Valley secured its second WPIAL title in three years last Saturday and now sets its sights on a second state championship in three years. The Ironmen took down the Greyhounds, 49-13, in the semifinals two seasons ago before defeating Southern Columbia, 49-7, in the finals. The Ironmen have only 17 healthy players after starting the season with 24. Williams and Todd Hill have been a dynamic duo in the backfield all year. Hill has 1618 yards rushing and 30 touchdowns. Steel Valley has outscored opponents 176-13 in four playoff games. … Wilmington is in the PIAA semifinals for the third year in a row and is looking for a return trip to the state championship. The Greyhounds defeated Washington, 49-42, in last year’s semifinals and lost 49-0 to Southern Columbia in the finals. Wilmington has one state title, which came in 2008. The Greyhounds have scored 40 or more points in all but one game, which was a 31-19 loss to Farrell. Wilmington was a former member of the WPIAL and won two titles in the district, before leaving for District 10 in 1993.

Jerin Steele is a freelance writer.

Tags: Steel Valley