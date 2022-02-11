PIAA Class 2A Wrestling Championships: Burgettstown, Quaker Valley ousted in consolation round

By:

Friday, February 11, 2022 | 2:38 PM

Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Quaker Valley’s Mason Diemert looks to turn Forest Hills’ Kory Masalko at the PIAA Class 2A Team Wrestling Championship Feb. 11 at the Giant Center in Hershey. Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Burgettstown’s D.J. Slovick (right) attempts a takedown against Jonny Beckett at the PIAA Class 2A Team Wrestling Championships Feb. 11 at the Giant Center in Hershey. Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Quaker Valley’s Patrick Cutchember pins Forest Hills’ Dalton Gable at the PIAA Class 2A Team Wrestling Championship on Feb. 11. Previous Next

Class 2A consolation round

Faith Christian Academy 38, Burgettstown 24

106: Parker Sentipal (B) won by forfeit

113: Sam Hunter (F) p. Darius Simmons, 0:56

120: Gauge Botero (F) t.f. Dylan Slovick, 15-0 (4:05)

*126: Chase Hontz (F) p. Autumn Snatchko, 0:23

132: Joe Sentipal (B) d. Maxwell Stein, 5-4

138: Rudy Brown (B) d. Cody Wagner, 3-1

145: Lincoln Hower (F) d. Anthony Lancos, 9-2

152: Eric Alderfer (F) m.d. Eric Kovach, 14-2

160: Luke Sugalski (F) p. Hunter Guiddy, 0:33

172: Caleb Sine (F) t.f. Tristin Roach, 18-0 (3:17)

189: D.J. Slovick (B) p. Jonny Beckett, 1:45

215: Jake Noyes (B) p. Henry Thompson, 1:46

285: Leo Muzika (F) d. Joe Baronick, 4-0

The difference: Faith Christian Academy, based in Sellersville, Bucks County, won four consecutive matches (145-172) to take control.

Key win: Faith Christian Academy heavyweight Leo Muzika’s 4-0 win against Joe Baronick stopped a mini run by Burgettstown, which had cut the FCA lead to 24-18. D.J. Slovich (189) and Jakes Noyes (215) had recorded consecutive pins.

Quote: “We’ve come a long way in four seasons. We went from not contending for a section title to qualifying for the PIAA team tournament. These seniors deserve a lot of credit for making this team competitive. We came up short of our goal, but the bar is set. What we accomplished without one of our studs is commendable,” Burgettstown coach Joey Vigliotti said.

Up next: Burgettstown will now enter the section individual tournament at Canon-McMillan on Feb. 18-19.

Forest Hills 32, Quaker Valley 29

106: Isaiah Shilcosky (FH) d. Isaac Maccaglia, 10-4

113: Jack Kazalas (QV) p. Brevin Michuk, 2:28

120: Logan Richey (QV) win by forfeit

*126: Brandon Krul (QV) t.f. T.J. Carroll, 16-1 (4:37)

132: Hunter Forcellini (FH) d. Michael Carmody, 8-7

138: Easton Toth (FH) t.f. Nicholas Allen, 16-0 (4:10)

145: Noah Teeter (FH) won by forfeit

152: Jackson Arrington (FH) p. Jack Diemert, 0:38

160: Justin Richey (QV) d. Dustin Flinn, 8-6

172: Tye Templeton (FH) d. William Campbell, 7-2

189: Mason Diemert (QV) d. Kory Marsalko, 6-3

215: Patrick Cutchember (QV) p. Dalton Gable, 1:50

285: Kirk Bearjar (FH) p. Sebastian Juarez-Safran, 0:38

The difference: After Quaker Valley won the first match, a technical fall win by Brandon Krul of Forest Hills, which is located in Sidman in Cambria County, won the next four bouts, including a pin by Jackson Arrington at 152.

Key win: Forest Hills’ Isaiah Shilcosky was able to hold off Quaker Valley’s Isaac Maccaglia for a 10-4 victory at 106. This gave the Rangers all they need to fend off Quaker Valley’s late run.

Quote: “I am real proud of how far we came as a program. We accomplished a lot as a team, but it’s definitely not how we wanted it to end. We left the points on the mat, and we didn’t get the matchups we wanted because we lost the loss,” Quaker Valley coach Mike Heinl.

Up next: Quaker Valley will now enter the section individual tournament at Canon-McMillan on Feb. 18-19.

Tags: Burgettstown, Quaker Valley