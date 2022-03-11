PIAA Class 2A wrestling championships: How WPIAL wrestlers fared, Day 2

Friday, March 11, 2022

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Bentworth’s Chris Vargo wrestles Burrell’s Cooper Hornack at 120 pounds during the WPIAL Class 2A championship Feb. 19.

HERSHEY — The PIAA Class 2A Wrestling Championships continued Friday morning at the Giant Center.

Here’s a glance at how the WPIAL wrestlers fared on Day 2. Eight advanced to the semifinals at 7:30 p.m. and seven others won their blood round matches and have earned medals by finishing in the top eight.

106 pounds

Burgettstown sophomore Parker Sentipal (41-3) advanced to the semifinals with a 4-2 win against Benton freshman Elijah Brosius. He’ll face Northern Lebanon freshman Aaron Seidel (47-1) in the semifinals.

113 pounds

Quaker Valley sophomore Jack Kazalas (40-6) lost to Athens Area senior Gavin Bradley in the quarters, but he came back to defeat Saucon Valley freshman Aiden Grogg, 5-4, in the blood round.

120 pounds

Bentworth sophomore Chris Vargo (29-2) advanced to the semifinals by defeating Conneaut Area sophomore Hunter Gould, 3-0. Cooper Hornack (40-9) of Burrell lost in quarterfinals but came back to win his blood round match against Chestnut Ridge senior Ross Dull, 3-2. Quaker Valley junior Logan Richey (38-12) won two consolation matches to earn a spot on the podium.

126 pounds

Burgettstown sophomore Gaven Suica (32-8) picked up two wins, including one in the blood round, to earn a spot on the podium. South Side senior Tim Cafrelli (32-9) lost his consolation round match to end his season.

132 pounds

Beth-Center senior Kyle McCollum (39-6) is the lone WPIAL wrestler left at this weight. He won two matches, including his blood round match. Burgettstown junior Joey Sentipal (39-7) lost his quarterfinal match to Notre Dame-Green Pond senior Brandan Chletsos, 5-1, and then fell in the blood round. Montour junior Peter Chacon (40-9) gave up a late reversal and lost 4-3 in the blood round.

138 pounds

Central Valley senior Ambrose Boni (36-3) advanced to the semifinals with a 3-1 win against Warrior Run freshman Cameron Milheim. Mt. Pleasant sophomore Jamison Poklembo (38-12) was beaten in the blood round.

145 pounds

Burrell senior Shawn Szymanski (33-11) fell in the consolation round. He lost to Canton junior Hayden Ward.

152 pounds

Quaker Valley senior Justin Richey (38-8) continued his run in the state tournament, defeating West Perry junior Justice Hockenberry-Folk, 5-2, to reach the semifinals. Beth-Center junior Tyler Berish (39-4) lost in the quarterfinals but won his blood round match.

160 pounds

Returning state champion Grant MacKay (39-1) of Laurel advanced to the semifinals. Derry senior Christian Hirak (34-7) lost in the quarterfinals but won his blood round match to earn a medal.

172 pounds

Returning state champion Rune Lawrence (35-3) of Frazier rolled to an easy win.

189 pounds

Quaker Valley senior Patrick Cutchember (43-4) advanced to the semifinals with easy win. Mt. Pleasant senior Colin Gnibus (17-5) lost in the quarterfinals and then in the consolation round to end his season.

215 pounds

Two-time PIAA champion Dayton Pitzer (43-0) collected 98th career win to advance to the semifinals. Bentworth sophomore Vitali Daniels (30-8) and Southmoreland senior Anthony Govern (38-10) lost in the consolation round. Daniels lost in the quarterfinals first.

285 pounds

Washington senior Cameron Carter-Green (28-6) won his first consolation match but then lost in the final seconds of his blood round match.

