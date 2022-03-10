PIAA Class 2A wrestling championships: How WPIAL wrestlers fared on Day 1

By:

Thursday, March 10, 2022 | 4:04 PM

Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review Quaker Valley’s Logan Richey, ties up Seagertown’s Owen Hershlman at 120 pounds at the PIAA Class 2A wrestling championships Thursday, March 10, 2022 at the Giant Center in Hershey. Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review Southmorland’s Anthony Govern takes down Lackawanna Trail’s Jonah Houser at 215 pounds in the PIAA Class 2A wrestling championships Thursday, March 10, 2022 at the Giant Center in Hershey. Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review Burrell’s Damian Barr controls Bryant Green of Towanda to score two points for a win at 160 pounds at the PIAA Class 2A wrestling championships Thursday, March 10, 2022 at the Giant Center in Hershey. Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review Mt.Pleasant’s Jamison Poklembo controls Chestnut Ridge’s Weyant at 138 pounds at the PIAA Class 2A wrestling championships Thursday, March 10, 2022 at the Giant Center in Hershey. Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review Southmoreland’s Andrew Johnson is tied up by Southern Columbia’s Kole Biscoe at 138 pounds at the PIAA Class 2A wrestling championships Thursday, March 10, 2022 at the Giant Center in Hershey. Previous Next

HERSHEY — The PIAA Class 2A Wrestling Championships began Thursday at the Giant Center. Here’s a glance at how the WPIAL wrestlers fared on Day 1.

106 pounds

Burgettstown sophomore Parker Sentipal (40-3) advanced to the quarterfinals Friday morning with a solid 6-0 victory against Trinity (District 3) junior Major Lewis. He’ll now face Cranberry freshman Elijah Brosius in the quarterfinal where he hopes to advance to the semifinals Friday night.

113 pounds

Quaker Valley sophomore Jack Kazalas (39-5) was awarded a takedown with eight seconds left in the third period and defeated Brockway sophomore Weston Pisarchick, 2-1, to advance to the quarterfinals against Athens senior Gavin Bradley (36-1). … Montour senior James Walzer (23-16) dropped into the consolation round, falling to Mifflinburg senior Brady Struble, 15-0. He was eliminated.

120 pounds

Bentworth sophomore Chris Vargo (28-2) and Burrell sophomore Cooper Hornack (39-8) collected impressive first-period pins. Vargo pinned West Perry freshman Jackson Rush in 42 seconds and Hornack flattened Archbishop Ryan senior Sean O’Toole at 1:45. “They goal is to win a state title,” Vargo said. “There are nerves in every match. I just slap my face a few times and I’m ready to go.” … Vargo faces Conneaut Area sophomore Hunter Gould in the quarterfinals while Hornack faces returning state champion Jade Pepe of Wyoming Area. … Quaker Valley junior Logan Richey (36-12) began the tournament with a 5-2 preliminary round victory against Saegertown senior Owen Hershelman. He then was pinned by Pepe. He’ll wrestle in Round 2 of consolations on Friday.

126 pounds

Elizabeth Forward senior Dylan Bruce (26-8), Burgettstown sophomore Gaven Suica (30-8) and South Side senior Tim Cafrelli (32-8) dropped their preliminary round matches and dropped in to the consolations. Suica and Cafrelli won their consolation matches and Bruce was eliminated.

132 pounds

Burgettstown junior Joey Sentipal (35-12) moved into the quarterfinals with a 4-1 victory against Commodore Perry sophomore Wyatt Lazzar. Next up for Sentipal is Notre Dame-Green Pond senior Brandan Chletsos (38-9). … Montour junior Peter Chacon (39-8), Beth-Center senior Kyle McCollum (37-6) and Burrell junior Niko Ferra (34-20) dropped into the consolations with a loss in the preliminary round.

138 pounds

Central Valley senior Ambrose Boni (35-3) continued his impressive postseason with a 7-3 win against Notre Dame-Green pond junior Bryson Vaughn. He’ll face Warrior Run freshman Cameron Milheim (39-8) in the quarterfinals. … Southmoreland senior Andrew Johnson (31-15) and Burgettstown sophomore Rudy Brown (34-14) fell in the preliminary round and were eliminated. Mt. Pleasant sophomore Jamison Poklembo (37-11) was beaten in first round but bounced back to win the consolation round.

145 pounds

Burrell senior Shawn Szymanski (33-10) split his matches on Day 1 of the tournament. He pinned Reynolds senior Camren Klenke in the preliminary round and then lost to Faith Christian Academy senior Eric Alderfer in the first round. … Jefferson-Morgan sophomore Chase Frameli (33-7) fell into the consolation round with a 5-0 loss to Conwell-Egan junior Hayden Mann.

152 pounds

Quaker Valley senior Justin Richey (37-8) moved into the quarterfinals with two victories. He defeated Notre Dame-Green Pond freshman Keegan Ramsay, 4-1, and then took down Northwest Region champion Kane Kettering, a senior from Reynolds, 5-3. He’ll face West Perry junior Justice Hocknberry-Folk (41-13) in the quarterfinals. … Beth-Center junior Tyler Berish (38-3) also reached the quarterfinals with an 8-7 win against Grove City sophomore Hunter Hohman. He’ll face Montgomery senior Devon Deem (43-2). … Mt. Pleasant senior Conor Johnson (19-23) and Hopewell sophomore Isaiah Pisano (31-10) lost their preliminary round matches and consolation matches.

160 pounds

Laurel junior Grant MacKay (38-1) and Derry senior Christian Hirak (33-6) moved into the quarterfinals. MacKay pinned Faith Christian Academy freshman Luke Sugalski and Hirak beat Pope John Paul III senior Alan Alexander, 3-2, in the preliminary round and Johnsonburg junior Aiden Zimmerman, 11-0, in round one. MacKay faces Muncy senior Ty Nixon (34-6) while Hirak meets Newport senior Ganon Smith (37-1). “Winning two matches here is the cherry on top,” Hirak said. “My goal now is to get on the podium.” … Fort Cherry freshman Braedon Welsh (30-12) lost both of his matches and was eliminated from the tournament. … Burrell senior Damian Barr (23-10) started the day with a 4-3 win against Towanda senior Bryant Green but was pinned in his first-round match against Notre Dame-Green Pond junior Holden Garcia.

172 pounds

Frazier sophomore Rune Lawrence (34-3) used a first-period pin to defeat Bishop McDevitt freshman Lucas Lawlor. He’ll face Benton senior Noah Lear (39-5). … Quaker Valley senior Mason Diemert (34-11) dropped both of his matches and was eliminated.

189 pounds

Two WPIAL wrestlers – Quaker Valley senior Patrick Cutchember and Mt. Pleasant senior Noah Gnibus – reached the quarterfinals. Cutchember (42-4) defeated Saegertown senior Landon Caldwell, 13-3, and Gnibus (17-3) rallied to defeat Brookville junior Jackson Zimmerman, 8-2. … Cutchember faces Jersey Shore junior Hadyn Parker (36-5) and Gnibus tangles with Montoursville junior Jackson Zimmerman (38-6). … Burrell senior Cole Clark (34-27) and Central Valley sophomore Brenan Morgan (32-7) lost both of their matches and were eliminated.

215 pounds

Mt. Pleasant senior Dayton Pitzer (42-0) pinned Williamson senior Mike Sipes in 45 seconds and Bentworth sophomore Vitali Daniels (30-6) pinned Lackawanna Trail junior Jonah Houser. Pitzer faces Berks Catholic sophomore Brody Kline (35-4) and Daniels battles West Perry senior Brad Morrison (46-1). … Southmoreland senior Anthony Govern (38-9) lost in the preliminary round but came back to pin Houser.

285 pounds

Washington senior Cameron Carter-Green (27-5) is still alive in the consolation round after he pinned Meadowbrook Christian junior Gunner Treiblv. He lost to the first round. … Burgettstown sophomore Joey Baronick (29-17) dropped his two matches and was eliminated.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .