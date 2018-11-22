PIAA Class 4A quarterfinal preview capsule: Cathedral Prep vs. South Fayette

By: Bill Hartlep

Thursday, November 22, 2018 | 3:03 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review, South Fayette’s Mike Trimbur eludes Thomas Jefferson’s Dylan Mallozzi during the WPIAL Class 4A championship game Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, at Heinz Field.

PIAA Class 4A quarterfinals

Cathedral Prep (10-3) vs. South Fayette (12-1)

7 p.m. Friday, Erie’s Veteran Stadium

On the air: 1450 AM; TribHSSN.triblive.com

Coaches: Mike Mischler, Cathedral Prep; Joe Rossi, South Fayette

Winner plays: The winner of Bishop McDevitt and Berks Catholic in the PIAA semifinals Nov. 30 or Dec. 1.

PIAA titles: Cathedral Prep 4 (2000, ‘12, ‘16, ‘17), South Fayette 2 (2013, ‘14)

How they got here: District 10 champion Cathedral Prep defeated District 9 champion Clearfield, 55-21, in the PIAA first round last Saturday. WPIAL champion South Fayette defeated Thomas Jefferson, 31-21, last Saturday at Heinz Field.

Statistical leaders

Passing: CP: Regan Schleicher, 76-145, 1,172 yards, 15 TDs, 3 INTS; SF: Jamie Diven, 162-275, 3,016 yards, 44 TDs, 8 INTs

Rushing: CP: Billy Lucas, 161-1,318 yards, 16 TDs; SF: Andrew Franklin, 135-802 yards, 12 TDs

Receiving: CP: Jack Oedekoven, 36-761 yards, 10 TDs; SF: Mike Trimbur, 24-1,074 yards, 16 TDs

Notable: South Fayette is chasing its third PIAA title after winning back-to-back championships in 2013-14. The Lions again have a high-flying passing attack, led by Diven at quarterback. He threw for 249 yards and three touchdowns in the WPIAL title game. Trimbur caught a touchdown pass and also clinched the victory with an interception at the 2-yard line in the final minute. Ryan Coe has booted 59 extra points and made eight field goals for the Lions. South Fayette has won 12 straight games since a 34-33 loss to Upper St. Clair in the season opener. … Cathedral Prep, which defeated University Prep, 52-8, in a PIAA subregional earlier this month, has won 10 straight PIAA playoff games, including the past two Class 4A titles. Lucas leads the Ramblers’ rushing attack, though Schleicher and Luke Sittinger add to the ground game. Lucas, a Division I recruit, ran for 172 yards and two touchdowns against University Prep. Cathedral Prep forced five turnovers against Clearfield. Schleicher figured in on six touchdowns and threw for 260 yards. Oedekoven had 180 yards receiving and three scores. The Ramblers opened the season against Central Catholic and suffered a 24-21 loss at the Western Pa. vs. Everyone Showcase at the Wolvarena.

Bill Hartlep is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bill at bhartlep@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribHSInsider.

Tags: South Fayette