PIAA Class A boys soccer finals primer: Winchester Thurston vs. Moravian Academy

Friday, November 15, 2019 | 6:45 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune Review Winchester Thurston’s Beck Buchanan works against Greensburg Central Catholic’s Seth Skowronek during their PIAA Class A state semifinal Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at Peters Twp. High School.

Moravian Academy (23-1) vs Winchester Thurston (19-2)

1:30 p.m. Saturday, Hersheypark Stadium

Coaches: Bob Hartman, Moravian Academy; Adam Brownold, Winchester Thurston

Players to watch: Austin Recinos, Moravian Academy; Beck Buchanan, Winchester Thurston

How they got here: WPIAL runner-up Winchester Thurston defeated District 6 champion Bishop Carroll, 7-0; District 3 third-place finisher Lancaster Country Day, 4-0; and WPIAL champion Greensburg Central Catholic, 2-1. District 11 champion Moravian Academy defeated District 4 champion Millville, 2-1; District 3 runner-up York Catholic, 4-0; and District 1 champion Dock Mennonite 4-0.

Corner kicks: Winchester Thurston is making the first state championship appearance in program history. Moravian Academy is making its second. They won the state title over Sewickley Academy in 2014, 4-0. … Beck Buchanan scored two goals in Winchester Thurston’s semifinal victory over Greensburg Central Catholic. … Moravian Academy has three double-digit goal scorers heading into Saturday’s contest. Senior Austin Recinos has 19 goals and nine assists. Four players scored in Moravian Academy’s shutout victory in the semifinals. … The Lions have only allowed 21 goals all season. Winchester Thurston has only allowed 10 and has been scored on just twice in the postseason.

