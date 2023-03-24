TribLIVE Logo
PIAA Class A girls basketball championship breakdown: Our Lady of Lourdes Regional vs. Union

By:
Thursday, March 23, 2023 | 10:20 PM

PIAA Class A girls basketball championship

Our Lady of Lourdes Regional vs. Union

Noon Friday at Hershey’s Giant Center

On the air: TV: PCN. Streaming audio: TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIAA titles: Lourdes 1 (1994); Union 0

Lourdes Regional (22-7)

Coach: Mike Klembara

Probable starting lineup

No., Name, Ht., Yr., Pos.

0, Masie Reed, 5-8, jr., PG

10, Tori Lindemuth, 5-1, sr., G

14, Paityn Moyer, 5-9, jr., G

22, Chloe Rishel, 5-8, sr. G/F

30, Leah Kosmer, 5-10, jr. F

Notable: Lourdes Regional reached the PIAA final after a 34-33 victory over District 2 champion Mountain View. Paityn Moyer hit a jumper in the final seconds for the winning basket. In a strange twist, Lourdes was assessed a technical foul when fans swarmed the court to celebrate. Officials put 0.4 seconds back on the clock and Mountain View’s Addison Kilmer hit 1 of 2 free throws, giving Lourdes the one-point win. … Reed had 14 points to lead the scoring for the Red Raiders. She leads the Red Raiders at 11.9 ppg. … The District 4 third-place finishers also posted wins over Nativity BVM and Shade before avenging a loss to St. John Neumann in the quarterfinals. The Red Raiders lost to St. John Neumann in the District 4 semifinals earlier this month. They qualified for the PIAA tournament with a win over North Penn-Liberty. … The Red Raiders average just 43.1 points but also only allow 33.9. … Lourdes will play in the PIAA title game for the fourth time — they won in 1994 and lost in 1993, 2016 and 2019.

Union (22-6)

Coach: Rob Nogay

Probable starting lineup

No., Name, Ht., Yr., Pos.

3, Kayla Fruehstorfer, 5-6, sr., G

4, Kylie Fruehstorfer, 5-5, so., G

10, Kelly Cleaver, 6-0, jr., F

11, Zoe Lepri, 5-10, sr., F

24, Kendall Preuhs, 5-5, sr., F

Notable: Winners of 16 straight games, Union advanced to the PIAA championship with a 45-31 triumph over Berlin-Brothersvalley on Tuesday. Kelly Cleaver had 15 points and 11 rebounds in the victory. Union outscored Berlin, 36-18, in the second half. … The Scotties also posted PIAA playoff victories over Clarion, Elk County Catholic and Williamsburg after capturing their first WPIAL championship earlier this month at the Petersen Events Center. … Union, which reached the state quarterfinals last year, is playing in the PIAA championship game for the first time. Union will try to be the school’s first girls team to win a state championship. … The Scotties average 48.5 points while allowing 33.3.

Bill Hartlep is the sports editor of the Tribune-Review. You can contact Bill at bhartlep@triblive.com or via Twitter @BHartlep_Trib.

