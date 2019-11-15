PIAA Class A girls soccer finals primer: Shady Side Academy vs. Camp Hill

Friday, November 15, 2019 | 6:20 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune Review Shady Side Academy’s Callie Davis (5) celebrates her first goal with Emory Anderson (21) and Gabby Hill-Junke during their PIAA Class A state semifinal against Greensburg Central Catholic Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at Peters Twp. High School.

Camp Hill (24-0) vs. Shady Side Academy (20-1)

11 a.m. Saturday, Hersheypark Stadium

Coaches: Jared Latchford, Camp Hill; Mary Lynch, Shady Side Academy

Players to watch: Ava Brackett, Camp Hill; Melissa Riggins, Shady Side Academy

How they got here: District 3 champion Camp Hill defeated District 4 runner-up Bloomsburg, 4-1; District 1 champion Calvary Christian, 2-0; and District 3 runner-up Fairfield, 3-1. WPIAL champion Shady Side Academy beat District 5 runner-up Everett, 9-0; District 10 champion Mercer, 3-0; and WPIAL runner-up Greensburg Central Catholic, 4-1.

Corner kicks: These teams faced off for the state title two years ago and Shady Side Academy came out on top, 4-0. Shady Side junior midfielder Melissa Riggins scored once and had one assist in that game. … The Indians are making their third appearance in the state championship since 2016. They lost to Freedom in a 3-2 double-overtime thriller in the state semifinals last season. Last year marked Camp Hill’s first appearance in the state championship game. … Camp Hill junior Julia Raich has 41 goals and 17 assists heading into Saturday’s contest. Four Camp Hill players have double-digit goals and three have double-digit assists.

Greg Macafee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Greg by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

