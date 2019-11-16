PIAA Class AAA girls soccer finals primer: Mars vs. Villa Joseph Marie

Friday, November 15, 2019 | 7:06 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune Review Mars’ Taylor Hamlett (38) celebrates withGwen Howell after defeating Plum in the girls WPIAL Class AAA championship game Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Highmark Stadium.

Villa Joseph Marie (21-2-1) vs. Mars (21-0-1)

4 p.m. Saturday, Hersheypark Stadium

Coaches: Rich Finneyfrock, Villa Joseph Marie; Blair Gerlach, Mars

Players to watch: Katie Sullivan, Villa Joseph Marie; Ellie Coffield, Mars

How they got here: WPIAL champion Mars defeated District 10 champion Warren, 6-1; WPIAL third-place finisher West Allegheny, 4-0; and District 12 runner-up Archbishop Wood, 5-1. District 1 champion Villa Joseph Marie defeated District 3 third-place finisher Conrad Weiser, 3-0; District 2 runner-up Berwick, 3-0; and District 12 champion Archbishop Ryan, 1-0.

Corner kicks: Villa Joseph Marie has made it to the PIAA state championship for the past five years and has won twice. They lost to Moon in 2016 and ‘17. The Jems haven’t allowed a goal since the beginning of the state tournament. … The last time Mars made a state championship appearance (2011), it defeated Villa Joseph Marie, 1-0. The only blemish on Mars’ record is a 3-3 tie with Seneca Valley on Sept. 14. The Fightin’ Planets have only allowed three goals since the beginning of October.

Greg Macafee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Greg by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

