PIAA delays fall sports for 2 weeks to talk with Gov. Wolf, state legislature

Friday, August 7, 2020 | 2:38 PM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Elizabeth Forward’s Chase Whatton, right, and Spencer Ross, left, square off on the line of scrimmage during a team practice Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Elizabeth Forward High School.

The PIAA won’t abandon fall sports, yet.

The board voted Friday to delay the start of all fall sports for two weeks — until Aug. 24 — giving the PIAA staff time to meet further with Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration, state legislators and others.

PIAA executive director Bob Lombardi said his office was “inundated” with emails and phone calls in the past 24 hours, since Wolf recommended delaying all youth sports until Jan. 1. The PIAA hopes to reach an agreement with Wolf, but Lombardi didn’t rule out moving ahead without him.

“We would like to have full support,” Lombardi said. “However, it was a recommendation. It wasn’t a mandate and it wasn’t an order. If it was an order, we probably wouldn’t be having the discussion we’re having here.”

Heat acclimatization for football was scheduled to start Aug. 10, and practices for all sports were set for Aug. 17. Now, those all are pushed to Aug. 24. That also delays the start of golf season to Aug. 27 and girls tennis to Aug. 31.

The first football games would be Sept. 11, the date the WPIAL previously set for season openers.

