PIAA denies Aliquippa request to remain in Class 3A football

Tuesday, January 14, 2020 | 3:03 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review The field at Carl A. Aschman Stadium is prepared for the Quips’ home opener Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at Aliquippa High School.

The PIAA has denied Aliquippa’s appeal to stay in Class 3A football, meaning the Quips must join 4A next season.

The Quips are among a handful of teams statewide that will be forced to compete in a higher classification under a new competitive-balance rule enacted by the PIAA. The rule targets football teams that had both postseason success and added more than two transfers in the past two years.

Athletic director Brandon LeDonne called the decision “disappointing.”

Aliquippa has a Class A enrollment but has voluntarily “played up” to Class 3A in the past four seasons. The competitive-balance rule doesn’t take that into consideration.

“We don’t want to seem like we’re bellyaching,” LeDonne said, “but it’s really hard to find any logic in the purpose of this rule.”

Aliquippa’s appeal was denied by the PIAA executive committee. Schools can appeal that decision to the entire PIAA board of directors, which meets next week.

LeDonne said Aliquippa likely will appeal again.

The PIAA rule counts postseason success and transfers over a two-year period. Teams with six “success points” and three or more transfers are required to move up one classification from the previous season.

The Quips accumulated six points by winning the state Class 3A title in 2018 and reaching the WPIAL championship this past year. The team also was over the transfer threshold, according to the PIAA.

