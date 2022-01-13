PIAA denies Aliquippa appeal asking to avoid promotion to Class 5A football

By:

Thursday, January 13, 2022 | 5:10 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Aliquippa head coach Mike Warfield celebrates with his team after defeating Bishop McDevitt, 34-27, in the PIAA Class 4A state championship game on Thursday, Dec. 49, 2021, at Hersheypark Stadium.

The PIAA on Thursday denied an initial appeal from Aliquippa, which wants to avoid a pending promotion to Class 5A football next season.

But the appeal process isn’t over.

Aliquippa superintendent Phillip Woods said the school district will appeal again, this time to the entire PIAA board of directors, which meets Jan. 26. The outcome of Thursday’s initial appeal was determined only by the PIAA executive staff and based on paperwork alone.

The district received a letter from PIAA executive director Bob Lombardi denying the appeal.

“It’s disappointing but it’s not surprising,” Woods said. “We’re prepared to go wherever we’ve got to go.”

The Aliquippa football team is facing a promotion to Class 5A under a PIAA competitive balance rule that targets teams that experience postseason success and add three or more transfers in a two-year period. The PIAA said Aliquippa had eight transfers.

The Quips met the success part of the PIAA formula by winning the PIAA Class 4A title this season and reaching the WPIAL finals in 2020.

Woods said he was disappointed Thursday’s letter from the PIAA addressed only wins and transfers, but didn’t consider any extenuating factors beyond the formula. In a five-page written appeal sent to the PIAA, Aliquippa’s administration had argued that moving to 5A football would lead to “an inequitable, imbalanced and unsafe environment for its student athletes.”

Woods and football coach Mike Warfield have said forcing a small-school football team like Aliquippa to face opponents with two, three or four times more students is unfair and unsafe.

The Quips’ enrollment qualifies them for Class A football, but they voluntarily played up to 3A football before the competitive balance rule took effect. The rule forced the team to Class 4A in 2020.

Woods wants the rule to be rewritten. As it’s now written, teams are promoted from their previous level of competition rather than from a team’s true enrollment class.

This story will be updated.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Aliquippa