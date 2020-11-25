PIAA finalists stand atop Trib 10 football power rankings

By:

Wednesday, November 25, 2020 | 4:09 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Jeannette’s James Sanders pulls in a one-handed catch against Reynolds to help set up Jeannette’s first touchdown during the PIAA Class A semifinals Nov. 20, 2020, at Reynolds High School.

Two WPIAL champions are spectators while the four others are Hershey bound, looking to add to their golden seasons.

Four times in the 33-year history of the PIAA football playoffs has the WPIAL captured three state football championships in a year.

In 2001, ‘05, ‘07 and ‘17, three WPIAL teams returned home with a PIAA title to go with their district crown.

Can the WPIAL add to that list, or, perhaps in this unique season, set a record with four state champions?

Before finding out how much power district teams have this weekend, here are the penultimate Trib 10 power rankings.

Last week’s rankings are after the team’s record and before this week’s opponent.

These rankings have zero classification boundaries.

WPIAL Football Trib 10

1. Pine-Richland, 10-0, (1), plays Cathedral Prep on Friday on HSSN

2. Central Valley, 11-0, (2), plays Wyomissing on Friday on HSSN

3. Thomas Jefferson, 9-1, (3), plays Jersey Shore on Saturday on HSSN

4. Jeannette, 10-1, (5), plays Steelton-Highspire on Friday on HSSN

5. Central Catholic, 6-3, (6), season is over

6. Beaver Falls, 9-0, (4), season is over

7. Aliquippa, 9-1, (7), season is over

8. Peters Township, 8-1, (8), season is over

9. Clairton, 8-1, (9), season is over

10. Sto-Rox, 8-2, (10), season is over

Out: None

