PIAA finalizes Class AAA swimming and diving team standings, second-day champions and medalists

By:

Saturday, March 14, 2020 | 7:52 PM

Michael Love | Tribune-Review North Allegheny senior Torie Buerger tied for first in the Class AAA girls 200-yard individual medley at the PIAA swimming championships March 11, 2020, at Bucknell. Previous Next

The PIAA has finalized the Class AAA swimming and diving team standings reflecting the results from Thursday’s second-day swims.

Amid all of the safety measures being taken in response to the coronavirus that causes covid-19, the PIAA cancelled the Class AAA swimming consolation and championship finals scheduled for Thursday evening.

The results of the preliminary heats in the 100-yard freestyle, 500 free, 100 backstroke, 100 breaststroke and 400 free relay became the times used to determine the state champions and top-eight medalists.

The North Allegheny 400 free relay of senior Torie Buerger, juniors Olivia Kisow and Molly Smyers, and freshman Lexi Sundgren placed first in the prelims with at time of 3:26.54 and have been declared state champions.

Upper St. Clair junior Josh Matheny is the state champion in the boys 100 breaststroke (54.34 seconds), and Butler’s Laura Goettler is the gold medalist in the girls 100 breast (1:02.66).

The top 16 finishers in each event earned points toward the overall team scores.

The Class AAA meet ended Thursday afternoon with the girls diving competition.

With all of the points collected and tabulated, North Allegheny finished fourth in the boys standings with 177.50 points. LaSalle College (District 1), placed first with 256 points, followed by District 1’s North Penn (214.50) and Upper Dublin (179).

Seneca Valley collected 103 team points and placed seventh.

North Penn and Upper Dublin finished tied for the girls title as each scored 214 team points. North Allegheny, with the help of 34 points from divers Maya Ennis, Christina Shi and Zoe Ky, finished a close third with 210 points.

Fox Chapel, led by the state-title finish of freshman Sophie Shao in the 100 butterfly, had the second-best finish among the WPIAL girls teams at Bucknell with 75 points to finish ninth.

All of the Class AAA swimming and diving results from the two days at Bucknell can be viewed here.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Butler, Fox Chapel, North Allegheny, Seneca Valley, Upper St. Clair